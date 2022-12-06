ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth, MA

FUN 107

Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People

With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch

Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
DARTMOUTH, MA
reportertoday.com

D-R School Committee Offers Mediation to Rehoboth

Last month, the Dighton Rehoboth Regional School Committee voted unanimously to offer the mediation pathway in an effort to try to resolve a lawsuit filed by the Town of Rehoboth against the school district in 2021. The committee asked Superintendent Bill Runey to reach out to the Boards of Selectmen for both Rehoboth and Dighton seeking their approval to begin mediation proceedings.
REHOBOTH, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk School Committee Chair Calls for Civility

School Committee chair Erin Brouillette said Monday there had been a “misunderstanding about the purpose and format” of the public comment portion of the meetings. Brouillette noted a “visual timer” will be used from now on for all speakers. “We’ll continue to enforce both Massachusetts Open Meeting Law and our Public Participation policy for all meetings and we hope to continue in a civil and respectful way that continues to focus on improving the growth and achievement of Seekonk students,” Brouillette added.
SEEKONK, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
FALL RIVER, MA

