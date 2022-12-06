Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO