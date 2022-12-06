Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
WCVB
Prisco’s Market gives away Christmas trees to those in need in memory of owner’s mother
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — In 2006, Steve Prisco started Prisco’s Market and Deli with a small concept and big dreams. Sixteen years and many expansions later, it is much more than just a deli. This holiday season, while grieving the recent loss of his mother, Steve and the entire...
Plymouth Mother Gets Blessed with Random Act of Kindness at Market Basket
A Plymouth mother and her daughter were the centers of the ultimate holiday surprise after a total stranger paid for their groceries at Market Basket over the weekend. It was a beautiful reminder for Olivia Cosgrove that random acts of kindness can make the world a better place. It All...
Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People
With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
Wareham Remembrance Trees Seem Targeted By No-Good Grinch
Someone whose heart may be three times too small apparently stole a pre-decorated tree from Wareham's this week, one that was meant to be dedicated to a loved one's memory. Clearly, there was no holiday spirit inside the person who took it upon themselves to pull a decorated Christmas tree from the ground and make off with it in the night. Yet that is exactly what happened to one of the dozens of Remembrance Trees at Besse Park in Wareham.
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
New Bedford Woman Tearfully Gets the Gift of Mobility Thanks to Dartmouth Family
Paul and Bernice Flanagan are no strangers to Fun 107's Holiday Wish Week. They have been enthusiastic donors to Holiday Wish families since Fun 107 first launched the program with the United Way of Greater New Bedford in 2015. "I try to listen to you guys as much as I...
nrinow.news
‘Madwoman’ brings her food truck, edible concoctions to new home base on Great Road
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A chef who has trained in five-star restaurants across the state has gone rogue, with plans to roll her new kitchen on wheels into a space on Great Road, which will serve as her weekday home. Methods of a Madwoman, a food truck owned and operated...
Fairhaven Man Loses Wife to Cancer & Hopes to Rebuild With Autistic Son [HOLIDAY WISH]
With the help of United Way of Greater New Bedford, Holiday Wish Week has returned to Fun 107. All week long, we're spotlighting local families that have had a hard year in the hope of making the holidays a little brighter for them. Today, we shine a light on the...
New Bedford Family Loses Everything After Devastating Apartment Fire [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish 2022 has been filled with incredibly touching moments as Michael and Maddie and United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families that have had a rough year. The community has rallied around these families, providing hope to people who need it most. For our fourth...
Acushnet’s Rescue Cafe Moving From Trailer to Permanent Fairhaven Location
An Acushnet cafe that sells "coffee with a purpose" is moving out of a food truck and into a brick-and-mortar Fairhaven space to continue helping a local animal shelter. Joni Rhoads, owner of The Rescue Cafe, began working out of a trailer in November 2021. The relocation comes after Rhoads felt her operation had outgrown its home on wheels.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River native, coach, and local teacher passes away after leukemia battle
A Fall River native who was in the fight for his life is now hopefully at rest and at peace. Those who knew 54-year-old Paul Couto say he was an amazing father and a beloved teacher at Freetown Lakeville Middle School where he taught for 20 years. Paul graduated from...
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
New Bedford Woman Struggles With Quality of Life as She Battles 2 Chronic Diseases at Once [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish returns to Fun 107 for the eighth year as we team up with the United Way of Greater New Bedford to help local families in need. The families selected had stressful years filled with heartbreak, and through Holiday Wish Week, we hope to come to their aid and provide a brighter holiday to jumpstart a better year ahead.
Turnto10.com
White deer spotted in Burrillville probably has genetic mutation, says zoo
(WJAR) — An NBC 10 viewer shared video of a white deer he spotted in the woods of Mapleville. Roger Williams Park Zoo said the scientific term for the deer's coloring is "piebald." It's a genetic mutation thought to be found in less than 2% of the population in...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
reportertoday.com
D-R School Committee Offers Mediation to Rehoboth
Last month, the Dighton Rehoboth Regional School Committee voted unanimously to offer the mediation pathway in an effort to try to resolve a lawsuit filed by the Town of Rehoboth against the school district in 2021. The committee asked Superintendent Bill Runey to reach out to the Boards of Selectmen for both Rehoboth and Dighton seeking their approval to begin mediation proceedings.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk School Committee Chair Calls for Civility
School Committee chair Erin Brouillette said Monday there had been a “misunderstanding about the purpose and format” of the public comment portion of the meetings. Brouillette noted a “visual timer” will be used from now on for all speakers. “We’ll continue to enforce both Massachusetts Open Meeting Law and our Public Participation policy for all meetings and we hope to continue in a civil and respectful way that continues to focus on improving the growth and achievement of Seekonk students,” Brouillette added.
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in RI
One lucky Rhode Islander just won an early Christmas present.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
