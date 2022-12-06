ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Win the Downtown Holland Holiday Shopping Experience!

Win the Downtown Holland Holiday Shopping Experience! 100.5 The River and Downtown Holland want to give you a holiday shopping experience you'll never forget. Enter to win a $500 prize pack from the shops and restaurants of Downtown Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
New Women’s Professional Sports Team Is Coming To Grand Rapids

Van Andel Arena is already home to the Grand Rapids Griffins and the Grand Rapids Gold, and soon a new women's professional team. Van Andel Arena is no stranger to hosting big events like concerts, monster truck events, WWE wrestling, AHL Hockey with the Grand Rapids Griffins, NBA G League with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and now a team will emerge in 2024 and call Van Andel it's home.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

