iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Opens Indoor Season with Strong Showing at Hoosier Open
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The second Friday in December is reserved for the beginning of the Track and Field season in Bloomington. The 2022-2023 campaign began with the Hoosier Open and the first taste of this year's athletes in the cream and crimson. Following a successful cross country season, Camden Marshall...
iuhoosiers.com
Munie Repeats as All-American
CARY, N.C. — After becoming the first Hoosier to repeat as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Indiana men's soccer redshirt senior Daniel Munie has secured United Soccer Coaches All-America honors in consecutive years as announced by the coaches association on Friday (Dec. 9). A third-team selection,...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Track and Field Opens Season with Hoosier Open
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana Track and Field will officially get its season underway on Friday afternoon (Dec. 9) as it hosts the Hoosier Open to kick off a seven-month campaign, lasting through the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June. The Hoosiers will send entries into 16 events Friday on both the...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 4/3 Indiana Gets 10th Win At Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes posted a double-double and No. 4/3 Indiana thwarted off an upset attempt by Penn State to improve to 10-0 in a 67-58 win at the Bryce Jordan Center. Indiana ties its best star under ninth year head coach Teri Moren. KEY...
iuhoosiers.com
Disruption Rules – IU Defends Way to College Cup
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Defense that you don't want to face has Indiana in the College Cup. Will it lead to a ninth men's soccer national title?. The 13th-seeded Hoosiers (13-4-6) meet unseeded Pitt (12-4-5) in a Friday evening semifinal at Cary, N.C. Third-seeded Syracuse (17-2-4) plays unseeded Creighton (13-4-6) in the other semifinal. The championship game is set for Monday night.
iuhoosiers.com
Walter Camp Honors Lucas with First-Team Honors
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Awards keep rolling in for Indiana football true freshman Jaylin Lucas, as the Walter Camp Football Foundation has tabbed the running back first-team All-America. The all-purpose back is the only true freshman on its 52-person All-America squad and the first true freshman to earn the distinction from the WCFF since 2013.
iuhoosiers.com
Wittenbrink Wins Academic All-America Accolade
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ryan Wittenbrink has been a dynamic presence for Indiana men's soccer this fall. The first-team All-Big Ten honoree, who leads Indiana with nine goals and nine assists this season, was named a College Sports Communicators (CSC) third-team All-American on Wednesday (Dec. 7). The CSC awards student-athletes...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Set for NCAA Semifinal
CARY, N.C. — Indiana men's soccer is ready to kick off another College Cup campaign. The No. 13-seeded Hoosiers (13-4-6, 3-1-4 B1G) will face Pittsburgh on Friday (Dec. 9) at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., in an NCAA College Cup Semifinal matchup that is set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Signs Yunis for Spring Semester
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –––––– Indiana Men's Tennis head coach Jeremy Wurtzman has announced the signing of Facundo Yunis. Yunis will join the team in January and will compete for the Hoosiers in the spring season. The team's newest recruit is a native of Munich, Germany....
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Quotes: vs. Nebraska
Q. On Trayce Jackson-Davis' triple-double adding to his legacy…. WOODSON: I never once addressed it at all. It's a part of our game. When I took this job a year and a half ago and sat down with Trayce and watched him on film and critiqued his game, there's not a lot he can't do. No, he's not shooting jump shots. I get all of that. But he's shown in practice he can make them. He's just got to shoot them in the game.
iuhoosiers.com
Indoor Track and Field Season Preview
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Merely six months removed from the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships, the collegiate track and field season will begin this weekend for the Indiana Track and Field teams with the Hoosier Open (Dec. 9). The Hoosiers are among a handful of programs kicking off their season in early...
iuhoosiers.com
IUWT Releases 2023 Spring Slate
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis head coach Ramiro Azcui has announced the Hoosiers' 2023 Spring schedule. Indiana will host 12 home matches and compete in 11 on the road. "We're excited to return to a normal season and to have the opportunity to play a full competition schedule,"...
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Triple-Double Guides Hoosiers Past Huskers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – History waited on Trayce Jackson-Davis Wednesday night. Wouldn't any open Indiana teammate score off a Jackson-Davis pass?. Let the record show guard Trey Galloway finally did the deed, taking a Jackson-Davis pass under the basket and laying it in with 82 seconds left to give the All-America forward a rare Cream 'n Crimson triple double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the No. 14 Hoosiers (8-1) bounced back from their Rutgers defeat for an 81-65 victory over Nebraska at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
iuhoosiers.com
Still Tough – IU Seeks to Return to Form Against Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Miller Kopp finds perspective amid Hoosier Nation basketball anguish. Big Ten success is fueled on toughness over 20 conference games, not one. Kopp, who displayed on-the-road toughness at Rutgers his teammates couldn't match, offers this assessment as No. 14 Indiana (7-1 overall, 0-1) hosts surging Nebraska (6-3, 0-0) Wednesday night.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 4/3 IU Travels To Penn State Thursday Night
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 4/3 Indiana hits the road for its first Big Ten game away from Bloomington this season as it travels to Penn State on Thursday night. Tipff at Bryce Jordan Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. GAME DAY INFO. #4/3 Indiana (9-0, 1-0 B1G) at...
