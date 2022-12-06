Read full article on original website
Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
Spokane Police Department arrests teen in connection to downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to two downtown robberies last night, but they're still searching for at least three of the person's friends. Last Updated: Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. On Dec. 7 the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two...
One man is dead after falling into the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Training Academy
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department confirmed the man who fell into the Spokane River on Saturday is dead. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the man was walking along the south bank of the river near the Spokane Police Training Academy when police told him he couldn't be there, and that he should turn around.
Spokane police report no credible threat found following reported shooting at Lewis and Clark High School
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are saying there is no credible threat after a school shooting was reported at Lewis and Clark High School. Scanner traffic Friday morning indicated police were dispatched following an initial report of a shooting and there is a current presence of law enforcement at the school.
Snow and slush cover roads across Spokane and Kootenai counties
Spoiler alert: It snows in Spokane! The Inland Northwest woke up Saturday morning to a new blanket of wet snow. NonStop Local's Bradley Warren drove through the streets of Spokane and Coeur d'Alene to see where things are slick.
Snow, slush could make for dicey road conditions as temperatures drop in Spokane
After a day of heavy snow and rain in the Inland Northwest, overnight lows below freezing could make for some sketchy roads. NonStop Local's Tim Adams has a look at what you can expect tonight and tomorrow morning.
Snow covers roads in Spokane during evening commute
A blanket of snow covered the roads in Spokane for Thursday's evening commute. More snow is expected overnight.
More than 3,000 Avista, Inland Power customers without power
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista and Inland power customers are without power as warm and wet snow falls across the Inland Northwest. According to Inland Power's outage map, 1,847 customers are without power. Avista's outage map shows 2,861 customers without power. Avista said it is aware of the...
Snow arrives in eastern Washington, areas north of Spokane could see 4-7 inches
Snow arrived in Spokane Thursday afternoon. Between three and five inches are expected in Spokane through Friday at noon, while higher totals are possible north of the city.
Messy winter weather to continue Saturday in the Inland Northwest
Heavy snow fell overnight, leaving a blanket of wet snow on the ground for much of the Inland Northwest Saturday morning. Things are warming up in Spokane, but areas north of the city could see continued snow throughout the day.
Spokane's Nothing Bundt Cakes shows off holiday selection
Spokane bakery Nothing Bundt Cakes rolled out its holiday selection this week. Nothing Bundt Cakes owner Annamarie Megrdichian showed off the flavors on Wake Up NonStop Local.
Next Storm Arrives Friday Night With Up to a Foot of Snow for Some Through Sunday
We remain under a Nonstop Local Weather Alert as the first system wraps up Friday morning, but we prepare for the 2nd, and potentially stronger system to impact us Friday night, Saturday and for some even all the way into Sunday morning. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect...
Bing Crosby's grandson to play in Spokane for the first time
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bing Crosby Theater is set to host its namesake's grandson for the first time. In fact, according to the Spokesman-Review, his performance at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be the first time Phil Crosby Jr. has ever played in Spokane. Crosby Jr. and the Zonky...
Recap and highlights: No. 18 Gonzaga finds footing, rolls Washington 77-60 after early struggles
It took two seasons for in-state basketball rivals Gonzaga and Washington to finally tip off again on Friday. It seemed like it took nearly as long for the GU offense to get rolling. The 18th-ranked Zags shook off a sluggish start and beat the Huskies for the seventh straight time,...
Mike Hopkins, Washington not fooled by Gonzaga's uncharacteristic start ahead of Friday's matchup
Mike Hopkins isn’t fooled. Earlier this week during a news conference in Seattle, Washington’s sixth-year coach was asked about the next challenge on the Huskies’ schedule under the premise that No. 18 Gonzaga might actually be … vulnerable?. It’s not the first time that theory has...
