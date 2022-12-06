ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Spokane County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5'7", 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
More than 3,000 Avista, Inland Power customers without power

SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 3,000 Avista and Inland power customers are without power as warm and wet snow falls across the Inland Northwest. According to Inland Power's outage map, 1,847 customers are without power. Avista's outage map shows 2,861 customers without power. Avista said it is aware of the...
Bing Crosby's grandson to play in Spokane for the first time

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Bing Crosby Theater is set to host its namesake's grandson for the first time. In fact, according to the Spokesman-Review, his performance at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be the first time Phil Crosby Jr. has ever played in Spokane. Crosby Jr. and the Zonky...
