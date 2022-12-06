ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theshelbyreport.com

Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?

Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

