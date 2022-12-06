Read full article on original website
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
Grand Rapids mansion open for tours to raise money for CASA
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The historic VanderJagt Mansion on Plainfield Avenue is decked out for the holidays and welcoming visitors for tours Friday and Saturday. Proceeds will support the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first toured the home in May 2021...
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opens This Week in Grand Rapids Area Location
You can't go wrong when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in Michigan. Chick-fil-A was most recently voted as the number one fast food restaurant across the country, including Michigan. There are two simple reasons why Chick-fil-A is so good:. 1. Great food. 2. Excellent service. I take my family to...
theshelbyreport.com
Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
Business owner: hand-written 'mattress for sale' signs are not a scam
The often-advertised economy twin mattress is $95. The signs help get people in the door, the owner says.
Where Can You Go on a Sleigh Ride near Grand Rapids?
We've all heard the song "Sleigh Ride" and the line "It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you." The weather isn't really cooperating right now, with our lack of snow, but if you did want to go on an actual sleigh ride near Grand Rapids -- where could you go?
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
Surveillance images appear to show duo stealing from Toys For Tots in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police have been notified of an apparent theft of donated toys that took place last Friday. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Boardwalk Condominiums. Surveillance footage appears to show a minor taking toys out of the Toys for Tots donation bin while an adult woman walks away. The two loaded a newer, white SUV before driving off.
Grand Rapids woman wants answers after KIA stolen twice
"It's really devastating for me. It was the first brand-new car I ever bought in my life, and it was just, and I loved it," said Amy-Sue Smith of Grand Rapids.
Muskegon Police Need Your Help Finding “Punch” The Magic Dragon
Muskegon Police need the public's help locating a man we have nicknamed "Punch" the Magic Dragon in a bizarre random attack. Puff the Magic Dragon was a song that Peter, Paul, and Mary put out in 1963. The song was written by Peter Yarrow of the group but was based on a poem written by Leonard Lipton.
Cheers! Another West Michigan City Adopts Social District for Outdoor Drinking
While not a ton of great things can be said about the pandemic, one awesome idea that's stuck around is "social districts". Bars and restaurants have been able to expand outside and customers can enjoy alcoholic drinks from the businesses in these "social zones". South Haven Votes to Add Social...
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
You could win free weed for life in this dispensary’s scratch-off game
Technically it’s an ounce of free weed every month for the next 20 years but still, we’ll take it
What Term was Googled More in Grand Rapids Than Anywhere Else?
Whenever we need an answer to something, the first thing most of us do it turn to Google. Everything you do on Google is tracked. It is interesting to look back and see just what people were "googling" in the last year. Google has put together their "Local Year in...
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in December
December has a lot of great concerts coming to the West Michigan area. Some have holiday themes, others are just great artists and music here to entertain. Thursday, December 8, 2022 - 8 pm - FireKeepers Casino and Resort, Battle Creek, MI. One of the largest Cirque companies in the...
Lottery win means debt-free future for Muskegon Co man
A regular hobby is paying off for one Muskegon County man after matching all 5 Fantasy 5 Jackpot numbers.
Fire in Grand Rapids sends two people to hospital
During the search of the building, they also found a man inside the apartment, who firefighters say was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
