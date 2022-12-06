Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Illinois surges in Top 25 And 1 after thrilling overtime victory over Texas
Illinois trailed by double-digits with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation Tuesday night, wasn't getting a good performance from Terrence Shannon Jr., and seemed on the verge of becoming the latest team to fall to Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns. Then a switch flipped. The Illini closed regulation on a...
DePaul looks for cure to slow starts against rebuilt UTEP
DePaul continues to wait patiently for three key players to heal and return to its lineup, but the Blue Demons
Video: Wild College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral
The legendary basketball halftime show performer has taken some heat in recent years, sometimes dropping bowls onto the floor, but tonight's performance was legendary. Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier shared a video of the epic halftime show performance on Wednesday night. The video is going viral. "This is nuts,"...
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee Vols fans are likely going to have another reason to be angry this week
Tennessee Vols fans have had plenty of reasons to be angry over the last week. For starters, there’s the fact that Tennessee was ranked below Alabama in the final College Football Playoff rankings before bowl season. The Vols beat the Crimson Tide head to head and UT’s two best wins were better than Bama’s two best wins.
atozsports.com
Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job
Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid
UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State’s buzzer-beater against Rutgers came with controversy
Ohio State got lucky Thursday night. The No. 25 Buckeyes hosted Rutgers in a back-and-forth game in which neither team held more than a three-point lead over the final 14 minutes. With five seconds left, Caleb McConnell hit a free throw to extend the Scarlet Knights’ lead to 66-64. McConnell missed his second attempt, leaving Ohio State an opening. Tanner Holden heaved a deep three and college basketball was gifted its first big buzzer beater of the season. “I think I might have saw it go through,” Holden said. “I think I heard the crowd more, so I think that reassurance helped me.” But...
Kyrie Irving's Incredible Highlight Is Going Viral
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Legendary College Basketball Coach Stepping Down Amid Health Concerns
Legendary basketball coach Larry Brown is stepping down from his position within the Memphis Tigers program due to a health concern. The health issue is not considered serious, per a release from Memphis. Brown, an NCAA and NBA champion, joined Penny Hardaway's staff as a special advisor in July 2021....
Yardbarker
Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team
O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
Marvin Jones Injury Update
Marvin Jones suffered an ankle injury during the last week of the regular season against Georgia Tech. Here is the update that we have gotten.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors left stunned in loss to Jazz
When the Warriors boarded their flight to Utah on Tuesday, Stephen Curry stayed in the Bay Area. So did Draymond Green. And Andrew Wiggins. Those absences Wednesday night clearly diminished Golden State’s fan appeal, as well as its chances of beating the surprising Jazz on their own court. These...
Indiana Women's Basketball Beats Penn State in First Conference Road Contest of Season
The Hoosiers will bring back their first Big Ten road win of the season after defeating Penn State 67-58 in University Park. Down at the half, Indiana bounced back as senior forward Mackenzie Holmes led the charge with her third double-double of the season.
Brittney Griner to Be Flown to San Antonio Following Prison Release
Brittney Griner will be making her long-awaited arrival back to the United States once she touches down in the Alamo City.
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Olivia Dunne Ranks Highest NIL Valuation For Female College Athletes At $2.4M
Using data from On3, The Sports Daily has compiled a list of the top 100 NIL valuations for NCAA female college athletes. With over 8.5 million social media followers, Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old gymnast from LSU, leads all female athletes with a whopping $2.4 million valuation. Dunne reportedly can charge...
