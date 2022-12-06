Ohio State got lucky Thursday night. The No. 25 Buckeyes hosted Rutgers in a back-and-forth game in which neither team held more than a three-point lead over the final 14 minutes. With five seconds left, Caleb McConnell hit a free throw to extend the Scarlet Knights’ lead to 66-64. McConnell missed his second attempt, leaving Ohio State an opening. Tanner Holden heaved a deep three and college basketball was gifted its first big buzzer beater of the season. “I think I might have saw it go through,” Holden said. “I think I heard the crowd more, so I think that reassurance helped me.” But...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO