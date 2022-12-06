ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockmnation.com

How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?

Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri players and fans celebrate their win

Taylor's shot, a court storm and Missouri's last win over defending national champion Kansas. Missouri took down Kansas 62-60 on Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena, the season after Kansas won the national championship. Now the Tigers welcome a defending national champion Kansas squad back to Columbia on Saturday.
COLUMBIA, MO
southeasthoops.com

Missouri vs. Kansas Prediction: Border War Returns To Columbia

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Missouri vs. Kansas prediction for the December 10 matchup. The Tigers are 9-0 in Dennis Gates’ first season on the job, and they currently lead the nation in scoring at 93.0 points per game. As for the Jayhawks, they’ve compiled a solid group of wins with victories over Duke, Wisconsin, NC State, Seton Hall, and more.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Kansas big man Cam Martin available to play against Missouri following injury absence

Kansas big man Cam Martin is set to be available for KU following his multi-week absence due to an injury when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Missouri. The super senior suffered a separated right shoulder back in late October and had to miss the start of KU's season. Martin returned to the practice floor after the Texas Southern game last week. Bill Self said on Hawk Talk on Wednesday night that Martin has now been cleared for game action and confirmed the news on Thursday.
LAWRENCE, KS
rockmnation.com

Border War Roundtable: Re-assessing Mizzou’s chances after a 9-0 start

It’s one of the most overused gifs in the sports internet jargon. It’s a hacky joke from a sophomoric film. You know it. You may have used it very recently... But come on. How can you hate on it? It’s a perfect puzzle piece to fit the emotions of many a dejected fan. Let’s face it — most of our teams won’t win championships. What’s the adage, that 99 percent of teams end the season with a loss? But until that final horn sounds, out is made or whistle is blown, there’s almost always a chance for [insert your favorite sports team here.]
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation

"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Emergency podcast: How KU flipped Calvin Clements and what it means

Calvin Clements is a Jayhawk. The Lawrence native announced his commitment to KU on Wednesday evening, making him KU's highest rated commit in the 2023 class. Kevin Flaherty is here to break down Clements' commitment to KU and what it means for the program. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Kansas Reflector

When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Last weekend, the team representing the United States at […] The post When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia

Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
COLUMBIA, MO
jimmycsays.com

Brian Platt must go. Now.

I am writing this post against my best interests as far as my major civic activity is concerned. As president of the City of Fountains Foundation, a partner organization to the Parks and Recreation Department, I lobby city officials, including City Manager Brian Platt, to keep Kansas City’s publicly owned fountains, monuments and sculptures in good shape so we can continue living up to our reputation as.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot

Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy