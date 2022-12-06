Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
rockmnation.com
How many different ways can we say “kansas sucks”?
Never forget, it’s been 4,299 days since the University of kansas men’s basketball team has won a basketball game in Columbia, Missouri. That’s 859 days for every MAJOR Level One Infraction Bill Self is accused of committing in violation of NCAA bylaws... it’s Five by the way. Five Major Infractions.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri players and fans celebrate their win
Taylor's shot, a court storm and Missouri's last win over defending national champion Kansas. Missouri took down Kansas 62-60 on Feb. 9, 2009, at Mizzou Arena, the season after Kansas won the national championship. Now the Tigers welcome a defending national champion Kansas squad back to Columbia on Saturday.
southeasthoops.com
Missouri vs. Kansas Prediction: Border War Returns To Columbia
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Missouri vs. Kansas prediction for the December 10 matchup. The Tigers are 9-0 in Dennis Gates’ first season on the job, and they currently lead the nation in scoring at 93.0 points per game. As for the Jayhawks, they’ve compiled a solid group of wins with victories over Duke, Wisconsin, NC State, Seton Hall, and more.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Kansas this weekend?
The Mizzou men will host the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena on Saturday in the latest battle of the Border War. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Kansas this weekend? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas big man Cam Martin available to play against Missouri following injury absence
Kansas big man Cam Martin is set to be available for KU following his multi-week absence due to an injury when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Missouri. The super senior suffered a separated right shoulder back in late October and had to miss the start of KU's season. Martin returned to the practice floor after the Texas Southern game last week. Bill Self said on Hawk Talk on Wednesday night that Martin has now been cleared for game action and confirmed the news on Thursday.
Mizzou Pledge Littlejohn Returning to Columbia for Official Visit
Mizzou Tigers Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Tigers news as Missouri looks to improve on an already impressive class.
rockmnation.com
Border War Roundtable: Re-assessing Mizzou’s chances after a 9-0 start
It’s one of the most overused gifs in the sports internet jargon. It’s a hacky joke from a sophomoric film. You know it. You may have used it very recently... But come on. How can you hate on it? It’s a perfect puzzle piece to fit the emotions of many a dejected fan. Let’s face it — most of our teams won’t win championships. What’s the adage, that 99 percent of teams end the season with a loss? But until that final horn sounds, out is made or whistle is blown, there’s almost always a chance for [insert your favorite sports team here.]
kuathletics.com
⚾️ Perfect Game Ranks Kansas’ JUCO Recruiting Class No. 1 in the Nation
"The No. 1 ranking is a great accomplishment and shows the outstanding efforts of our entire staff. Jon Coyne is an incredibly gifted recruiter and did an amazing job coordinating all aspects of the class. The University of Kansas is an incredible institution, and we have quickly seen the desire that recruits have to be a Jayhawk. We are going to continue recruiting the best people and student-athletes to build our program into a group that competes at the highest level."
Kansas City Comets owner buys youth soccer complex in Northland
Brian Budzinski, co-owner of the Kansas City Comets, has acquired the management company for the Western Missouri Soccer League.
Emergency podcast: How KU flipped Calvin Clements and what it means
Calvin Clements is a Jayhawk. The Lawrence native announced his commitment to KU on Wednesday evening, making him KU's highest rated commit in the 2023 class. Kevin Flaherty is here to break down Clements' commitment to KU and what it means for the program. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Last weekend, the team representing the United States at […] The post When the World Cup comes to Kansas City, tough questions will follow appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas station
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a gas station in Missouri is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself in possession of a winning Missouri Lottery ticket.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
939theeagle.com
Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia
Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
jimmycsays.com
Brian Platt must go. Now.
I am writing this post against my best interests as far as my major civic activity is concerned. As president of the City of Fountains Foundation, a partner organization to the Parks and Recreation Department, I lobby city officials, including City Manager Brian Platt, to keep Kansas City’s publicly owned fountains, monuments and sculptures in good shape so we can continue living up to our reputation as.
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot
Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
Comments / 0