ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vt.edu

Propulsion lab testing Dec. 8

There will be testing at the Advanced Propulsion and Power Laboratory located at 1670 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia, on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Community members may hear noise from jet engine experiments. Questions may be directed to Joe Meadows at jwm84@vt.edu or 540-231-7295. Please see...
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

Virginia Tech’s Sesquicentennial celebration draws to a close

The celebration of 150 years of Virginia Tech opened in Blacksburg in July 2021 and will culminate with the fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 16. As the sesquicentennial opened, Angela Hayes, associate vice president for advancement and sesquicentennial director, said, “The sesquicentennial is everyone’s celebration,” noting that the occasion offered everyone who is or has been connected to the university the opportunity to reflect on their Virginia Tech experiences.
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

In memoriam: Bill Latham

Bill Latham came to Virginia Tech because his mother wanted to ensure he was equipped for the best future possible. He left having helped make the university an even more desirable location for Hokies to prepare for their best paths forward. A 1955 graduate, Latham died Nov. 7, leaving behind...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy