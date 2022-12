When Selection Sunday comes around, Rutgers hopes it will not be bemoaning a missed call. The Big Ten acknowledged that play should have been stopped prior to Ohio State nailing a game-winning 3-pointer Thursday night that bumped the No. 25 Buckeyes over Rutgers, 67-66, in Columbus. Rutgers (6-3) was up two in the closing seconds when Bruce Thornton brought the ball down the court after a missed free throw. Thornton, well covered, dumped it off to Tanner Holden, who knocked down the game-winner and set off pandemonium. Missed to everyone — the refs included — was the fact Holden had been out of...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 13 MINUTES AGO