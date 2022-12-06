Read full article on original website
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Officer 'fighting for his life' after crash involving train, HPD Chief Troy Finner says
HOUSTON — A police officer is fighting for his life after he was involved in with a crash with a train Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. HPD Chief Troy Finner identified the officer as Vidal Lopez, 42, a 20-year veteran of the force who currently works in the Technology Services department.
HCSO: Woman dies after being hit by truck in E. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after she was hit by a truck while crossing the street in east Harris County Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office. This happened just before 10 p.m. on Garth Road just north of the East Freeway. Harris County deputies said...
I-45 North Freeway reopens following deadly multi-vehicle pileup in Montgomery County, DPS says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The I-45 North Freeway is back open in both directions at State Highway 242 in Montgomery County following a series of events that led to a deadly multi-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to Houston Transtar, the...
Arrest made 5 years after young mother's body found in trunk of burning car in Ft. Bend County
HOUSTON — Investigators in Fort Bend County say they have a major break in the investigation into the the killing of a Houston woman found shot to death in the trunk of a burning car more than five years ago. It was back on January 11, 2017, that deputies...
Man killed in shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in the Briar Forest area, according to Houston police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. HPD said it happened on South Kirkwood near the intersection of Westheimer Road. It's unclear what led up...
Channelview ISD employee accused of threatening student with Taser
Parents were notified about the allegations. The employee is no longer working for the district.
What happened to Taylour Young? Family still searching for answers after the 25-year-old was found dead in his car's trunk nearly a year ago
HOUSTON — Nearly a year ago, 25-year-old Taylour Young was found dead in the trunk of his car. Now, his family is still searching for answers. The case grabbed national attention last year and led investigators more than 250 miles from Houston to Dallas where Young was found dead.
Bond for man charged with killing 2-year-old daughter Nadia Lee and wife raised to $1.85M
HOUSTON — The man charged with killing his wife and 2-year-old daughter was back in court for a bond hearing Friday. Jyron Lee, 26, is charged with two counts of capital murder for the deaths of wife Nancy Reed and their daughter Nadia Lee. Editor's note: The story above...
Family pushes for answers after Harris County Jail inmate was reportedly injured while in custody
HOUSTON — A 48-year-old man is in a coma after he was reportedly injured while in custody at the Harris County Jail. His family said they were told he fell off the top bunk of a bed and later tried to hit a jailer, but his family doesn’t believe his injuries match that story. Now, they're pushing for evidence and any video evidence showing what really happened.
Newly obtained search warrants give new insight into the night TakeOff was shot and killed
HOUSTON — Search warrants are giving new insight into what police say happened outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston the night Migos rapper TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed. The documents detail how police used surveillance cameras all over downtown to piece...
Elementary school employee in Channelview ISD threatened student with Taser, district says
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A Hamblen Elementary School staff member is no longer employed by Channelview ISD after reportedly threatening a student with a Taser, the district said Friday. The alleged incident happened Thursday, Dec. 8, in a classroom, according to the district. It's not clear law enforcement was notified...
Man charged in shooting death of Takeoff asks court for $5K for private investigator, court documents say
HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing rapper TakeOff is asking the court for money to hire a private investigator, according to court documents. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is in jail on a $2 million bond in the high-profile murder case. He was caught shooting his gun on camera with a wine bottle in his hand outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night the Migos rapper was killed, according to evidence presented in probable cause court on Monday.
Trial continues for man accused of killing Houston mother who was dropping son off at Naval Academy
VIRGINIA, USA — The second week of the trial involving a Houston mother who was killed during a trip to Virginia last year is underway. Michelle Cummings was dropping her son off at the Naval Academy in Annapolis when she was killed by a stray bullet. Angelo Harrod is...
Man sentenced to 82 years in prison for brutal attack at NW Harris County bar in 2021
Felix Vale was convicted of aggravated sexual assault. Also charged in the crime is Ariel Cordoba, who has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
Family of Delano Burkes desperately seeking answers about the night he disappeared in the Heights
HOUSTON — Family members of a young man who disappeared during a night out with friends in the Heights are desperate to know what happened that night. The body of Delano Burkes was found in the Houston Ship Channel nearly two weeks after he vanished. A Houston Police Department dive team recovered the body after it was found by someone in a tug boat.
Court documents shed light on disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee
HOUSTON — Court documents obtained by KHOU 11 are shedding light on the case of missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee. Her father, Jyron Lee, 26, had previously been charged with the murder of Nadia Lee's mother, Nancy Reed. On December 7, Jyron Lee was also charged with Nadia Lee's murder.
Innocence Project of Texas takes up case of Houston woman convicted of killing her husband in 2012
HOUSTON — The Innocence Project of Texas is picking up the case of a Houston woman convicted of killing her husband. Sandra Melgar was sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2017 for the murder of her husband, Jaime Melgar. "We have a renewed hope," Elizabeth "Lizz" Melgar, the...
HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call
Houston police said they responded to Se. Ted Cruz's home in the River Oaks area on Tuesday night.
HOUSTON — When Carman H. Whiting, MD, family medicine specialist at UT Physicians Multispecialty – Sienna, tells her patient to drive safely during the holidays, she means it. “I do believe car accidents go up during the holidays,” Whiting said. “It’s partly because more people are on the...
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
