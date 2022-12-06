ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Man killed in shooting in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in the Briar Forest area, according to Houston police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the shooting at about 2:30 p.m. HPD said it happened on South Kirkwood near the intersection of Westheimer Road. It's unclear what led up...
KHOU

Family pushes for answers after Harris County Jail inmate was reportedly injured while in custody

HOUSTON — A 48-year-old man is in a coma after he was reportedly injured while in custody at the Harris County Jail. His family said they were told he fell off the top bunk of a bed and later tried to hit a jailer, but his family doesn’t believe his injuries match that story. Now, they're pushing for evidence and any video evidence showing what really happened.
KHOU

Man charged in shooting death of Takeoff asks court for $5K for private investigator, court documents say

HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing rapper TakeOff is asking the court for money to hire a private investigator, according to court documents. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is in jail on a $2 million bond in the high-profile murder case. He was caught shooting his gun on camera with a wine bottle in his hand outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night the Migos rapper was killed, according to evidence presented in probable cause court on Monday.
KHOU

Court documents shed light on disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee

HOUSTON — Court documents obtained by KHOU 11 are shedding light on the case of missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee. Her father, Jyron Lee, 26, had previously been charged with the murder of Nadia Lee's mother, Nancy Reed. On December 7, Jyron Lee was also charged with Nadia Lee's murder.
KHOU

Doctor’s orders: Drive safely during the holidays | Sponsored

HOUSTON — When Carman H. Whiting, MD, family medicine specialist at UT Physicians Multispecialty – Sienna, tells her patient to drive safely during the holidays, she means it. “I do believe car accidents go up during the holidays,” Whiting said. “It’s partly because more people are on the...
