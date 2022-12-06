ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday: St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones discusses police chief search, and more

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The year may be fading, but St. Louis is confronting a host of critical issues as we approach 2023. Mayor Tishaura Jones will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss some of the current issues facing St. Louis residents, including updates on the search for the city’s next police chief, the availability of winter services for the homeless and guaranteed basic income.
The workers behind Starbucks and Amazon strikes in St. Louis

On Nov. 17, workers in three St. Louis-area Starbucks stores walked outside to join the picket line. The demonstration came as part of a national strike involving more than a thousand employees, taking place on the same day that the company is known to hand out limited-edition red cups. It...
