This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The year may be fading, but St. Louis is confronting a host of critical issues as we approach 2023. Mayor Tishaura Jones will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss some of the current issues facing St. Louis residents, including updates on the search for the city’s next police chief, the availability of winter services for the homeless and guaranteed basic income.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO