Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
stlpublicradio.org
Meet 2 St. Louis entrepreneurs who just received $50k from UMSL’s DEI Accelerator
Few are brave enough to take a bright idea and turn it into a business. And, even when people try — the odds of success decrease when the founder looking for investors is a person of color or immigrant born. The University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Diversity, Inclusion and Equity...
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri History Museum’s One-Day Gospel Fest to honor deep St. Louis roots
St. Louis is often regarded as one of the most influential cities for rock, blues, jazz and R&B music, but it also played a big role in the development of gospel music. The O’Neal Twins, Martha Bass and many more influential singers are seared into St. Louis gospel history and have shaped the genre.
stlpublicradio.org
Thursday: St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones discusses police chief search, and more
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The year may be fading, but St. Louis is confronting a host of critical issues as we approach 2023. Mayor Tishaura Jones will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss some of the current issues facing St. Louis residents, including updates on the search for the city’s next police chief, the availability of winter services for the homeless and guaranteed basic income.
stlpublicradio.org
Tishaura Jones stays mum on police chief favorite, optimistic on new aldermanic reality
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says there is a lot to like about the four finalists to be the city’s next police chief. But she’s keeping her preferences close to vest as her administration mulls over whom to select before the end of the year. “I'd be telling...
stlpublicradio.org
Expungement programs help many St. Louisans seal certain marijuana records
For nearly four decades, Cynthia Cross, 60, worked menial jobs, lived in unsafe neighborhoods and was unable to obtain a nursing license to advance in her career as a part-time certified nursing assistant because she had a criminal record. In 1983, police raided her north St. Louis apartment looking for...
stlpublicradio.org
The workers behind Starbucks and Amazon strikes in St. Louis
On Nov. 17, workers in three St. Louis-area Starbucks stores walked outside to join the picket line. The demonstration came as part of a national strike involving more than a thousand employees, taking place on the same day that the company is known to hand out limited-edition red cups. It...
stlpublicradio.org
Jazz singer Denise Thimes aims to spark Christmas memories at Jazz St. Louis
Christmas music can be so familiar that it’s easy to ignore. But when an accomplished jazz singer like Denise Thimes interprets holiday classics, they can spark thoughts of loved ones and warm memories. The key for a performer, Times said, is to put the song first but be sure...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Public Schools considers sponsoring Confluence Academies charter schools
St. Louis Public Schools might become a charter school sponsor. The district’s Board of Education will vote next week on a proposal to sponsor Confluence Academies, a network of multiple charter schools in St. Louis City. Confluence Academies is currently sponsored by the University of Missouri-Columbia, but Mizzou is...
stlpublicradio.org
Amazon warehouse where 6 died is nearly rebuilt but won’t have storm shelter
EDWARDSVILLE — The Amazon warehouse where six employees died in a tornado a year ago Saturday is nearly rebuilt. Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said Friday there’s “a lot of emotion tied up this weekend” remembering what happened. “It's just a really sad, somber time,” she said....
