Read full article on original website
Related
967thevine.com
Reimagining Public Safety work plans approved in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca approving the Community Justice Center’s Reimagining Public Safety work plans. The approval was delayed in September due to questions about some aspects of the plan by Common Council members. The Tompkins County Legislature agreed to the elements of the work plans as part of its budget process. The initiatives in the 2022 Work Plan and 2023 Work Plan will commence immediately and carry into the new year. To learn more and submit feedback and suggestions visit www.publicsafetyreimagined.org.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
967thevine.com
NYS Sheriffs’ Association lifts employment requirement for custody officers in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is one of a dozen counties in New York that can now hire custody officers without a civil service exam. The New York State Sheriffs’ Association is nixing the requirement for 12 counties to help fill gaps in county jails. Normally, passing a civil service exam is the first step. Candidates in approved counties will be hired based on training and experience.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County legislators at odds over grant funding
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials disagree on where COVID-19 relief funding should go. About $6.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act is being spread among several towns and businesses. Officials have narrowed down the potential awardees, but Legislator Randy Brown is unhappy about the omission of Enfield.
Black bear illegally killed in Finger Lakes wildlife refuge
SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been ticketed for allegedly illegally killing a black bear on a national wildlife refuge in the Finger Lakes, according to the DEC. Two Environmental Conservation Officers received a report on Nov. 18 that a K9 tracked a bear that had been shot earlier that day in the […]
DEC arrests two for spotlighting, fleeing police in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested after the DEC said they were using spotlights for poaching and fled from police into Pennsylvania. The two people, who the DEC didn’t name, were arrested on October 28 while Environmental Conservation Officers executed a spotlighting enforcement detail in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
cortlandvoice.com
Individual fires rifle in Cortland
An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
967thevine.com
Tompkins County reports a more diverse workforce in 2022
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is reporting a more diverse workforce. Compared to last year, the number of minority employees is up nearly two percent. White workers account for about 88 percent of county jobs. Officials say females outnumber males in the workforce. In other Tompkins County news,...
967thevine.com
Former Broome County DA pleads guilty
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — The former district attorney of Broome County has pleaded guilty to grand larceny. Stephen Cornwell admitted Monday to stealing felony case records in March 2019. Appearing in Broome County Supreme Court, Cornwell entered his plea and was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and was fined five thousand dollars.
967thevine.com
Tioga County accepting bids for parent education services
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is seeking educators to help stop child abuse. Officials are accepting bids for in-home parent education services. The program would gear toward people who have abused or maltreated their children. The curriculum must be evidence-based and trauma-informed. Bids are due December 29 to...
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
localsyr.com
A “Holiday Cheer Crawl” at Township 5 in Camillus
(WSYR-TV) — The locally owned businesses at Township 5 over in Camillus are coming together to spread some holiday cheer this season. Ten of the businesses there are hosting a fun holiday-themed event giving away 10 beautiful gift baskets. Dress in your holiday flair & visit on Dec. 14!...
Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
CNY village finally approves new supermarket 3 years after original proposal
Fayetteville, N.Y. – The village of Fayetteville will soon be getting a new supermarket, three years after it was first proposed. The Fayetteville village planning board approved the site plan for the grocery store , which will be at 547 E. Genesee St., on the site of what once was an O’Brien & Gere manufacturing facility.
Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
Alleged trespasser caught breaking into cabin
Osceola, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a hunting cabin last month. The cabin's owner, a 73-year-old man, called police on Nov. 28 around 4 p.m. as the man was trying to break in, according to Trooper Reuben Donovan at the Mansfield State Police. The man, later identified as Nathan Sherman of Addison, NY, was charged with criminal trespass.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira man arrested in connection to Corning drug ring
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Police arrested an Elmira man at its annual Sparkle event who they accuse of dealing drugs. Sayquan Dejean, a 28-year-old, is charged with possession and sale of a controlled substance. The arrest stems from an investigation into a drug-dealing ring on Bridge Street back in September, which led to the arrest of 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones. Police found cocaine, and a large quantity of heroin during that search.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira man arrested after fight sent one to the hospital
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Police arrested Dylan Fitch, a 23-year-old from Elmira, Tuesday, in connection to a fight that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition. Police say, on November 26, Fitch and a group of people pulled up in a truck beside a group of people...
Comments / 0