RideApart
Kawasaki And Adidas Release Third Collab Sneaker With ZX22
Many moto aficionados and fashionistas may not see the connection between Japanese OEM Kawasaki and German apparel brand Adidas, but the stylistic ties go back further than most believe. According to the Adidas website, “the very first ZX design was inspired by Kawasaki back in [1984].” While the ZX500 sneaker drew from Team Green’s sportbike lineup, the two companies only fortify their relationship with the release of the Adidas ZX22 KAWASAKI sneaker.
hotnewhiphop.com
SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Release Date Revealed
The SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration is almost here. Jumpman fans have been patiently waiting for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration ever since it was revealed. Of course, SoleFly and Jordan Brand have worked together a ton in the past. Additionally, these collaborations have always had some unique storytelling.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “Black Taxi” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 12 drops this weekend. There are some massively underrated Jumpman silhouettes out there, including the Air Jordan 12. If you are a big fan of this shoe, then you have been eating well as of late. Numerous colorways have been revealed over these past few years, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
hypebeast.com
Check Out This Air Jordan 4 "Shiny Charizard" Custom
After revealing Snorlax-inspired Air Jordan 4s, custom footwear designer Andrew Chiou now reveals another Gen-1 Pokémon-inspired AJ4 based on the ultra-rare Shiny Charizard. Instead of its usual orange coat, the Shiny Charizard, which was first introduced with the Game Boy Color, appears in a greyish-purple tint with red wing webbing and a white underbelly.
Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh, Serena Williams Off-Whites + More Hit the Auction Block For Christie’s ‘The Greats’ Sale
The FN Shoe of the Year may be one of the hardest sneakers to find, but the coveted Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh is up for grabs right now. A selection of the coveted sneaker collab is part of “The Greats” sale happening now at Christie’s New York during its biannual Luxury Week series. The grouping of nine — sold as individual pairs — includes an all-gold style embossed with the “LV” monogram, with an estimate of $15,000 – $20,000, and a silver, blue and green monogram style with an estimate of $7,500 and $8,500, along...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
Nothing's Carl Pei shows interest in launching a US smartphone
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has spoken on the company's interest to release a smartphone in the U.S. The company is already in the process of rectifying an issue that plagued the Phone (1)'s launch in the U.S. where it suffered from a lack of carrier support.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk Low Dressed In Navy & Silver: Photos
The Nike Dunk Low is dropping in a new navy and silver offering. It is very hard for some shoes to survive for decades, however, the Nike Dunk Low has certainly done it. In any given decade, you will see numerous trends come and go. Regardless, the true classics and icons will forever be able to live on. Luckily, that has remained true of the infamous Nike Dunk Low.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM “Bling” Revealed
This Nike Air Force 1 is going to turn some heads. One of the best Nike shoes ever made is the Nike Air Force 1. This is a model that has always gotten the attention of people, and it remains a hit. Consequently, Nike has tried to update the shoe quite a bit over the years. This has led to some unique new variations that have had fans either scratching their heads or reaching for their wallets.
todaynftnews.com
Rarible announces partnership with Elixir Game Launcher to support quality Web3 games
In a recent announcement made via the official Twitter handle, it was revealed that Rarible and Elixir Game Launcher have entered into a partnership. As revealed, the collaboration is aimed at identifying and supporting the best quality Web3, fun-first games. In addition to this, the partnership is planning to provide...
todaynftnews.com
Playing games led to success, says Yuga Labs co-founder
The co-founder of Yuga Labs, Greg Solano (Garga), appeared on the last day of Web3 content at the Future of Crypto summit hosted by Benzinga. In an exclusive interview with Chris Katje, Solano shared details regarding the thought process behind both CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club. Nansen has ranked...
todaynftnews.com
Magic Eden NFT marketplace hires Chris Akhavan as a CGO
The latest hire by Magic Eden is part of its strategy to promote growth by luring gaming communities and collaborations and fostering the growth of both platform users and platform games. In order to encourage the creation of intriguing new games and international brands in Web3, the NFT marketplace recently...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined:” Best Look Yet
This classic Air Jordan 3 is on its way back. Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3 is one of the most beloved Jumpman sneakers of all time. This is a shoe that has stood the test of time, and in 2023, it will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. Consequently, fans can expect some awesome new colorways to hit the market.
todaynftnews.com
NFTs can prevent diamond certification fraud
Corruption and theft abound in the billion-dollar diamond industry. A handful of situations have happened in which lab-grown diamonds have been certified as natural diamonds. Around 2005, it was also disclosed that the Gemological Institute of America accepted bribes to enhance its GIA reports. Tragically, diamond certificate forgery is on...
todaynftnews.com
Shibuya NFT Video Platform of pplplsear Generates $6.9M to Create the “A24 of Web3”
Shibuya, an interactive video platform powered by Ethereum NFT and co-founded by artist Emily “pplpleasr” Yang, revealed today that it has raised startup investment. In a round that was jointly managed by VC powerhouses Andreessen Horowitz and Variant Fund, Shibuya garnered $6.9 million. Famous angel investors like NBA player Kevin Durant, entertainer Paris Hilton (who created the NFT), Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai, and Aave founder and CEO Stani Kulechov also participated in the round.
sneakernews.com
Kevin Durant And Artist Timothy Goodman Honor Brooklyn Community With Nike Collaboration
Timothy Goodman has strewn his unmistakable art style across billboards, basketball courts, garbage trucks and restaurants. Encouraging phrases and boisterously colorful motifs centric to community have continuously proffered an amalgamation of black and white shaded beauty. His latest work, however, hits home on every inspirational avenue that rises to the forefront of the New Yorker’s work, representing the values of his Brooklyn borough through Goodman’s first sneaker collaboration with The Swoosh through the Nike KD 15.
Shoppers Shouldn't Sleep on Air Jordan 11 'Varsity Red'
Last-minute holiday shoppers should not sleep on the Air Jordan 11 in the 'Varsity Red' colorway.
