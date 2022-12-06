Read full article on original website
Animoca Brands invests in NFT startup Metagood’s fundraiser
The pre-seed round raised $5 million, says TechCrunch. DAO contributed 70 ETH or $90,000 for 42 projects. Primary minting and secondary trading profits account for 4,600 ETH. The team behind the for-profit social impact NFT firm Metagood exclusively revealed to TechCrunch that it had received $5 million in its pre-seed round.
NFTs hosted on the FTX platform were impacted by the firm’s collapse
The recent FTX collapse has brought several flaws in the crypto industry to the surface, and the effects of the FTX fall have broken into the NFT space. NFT owners are not able to see the image associated with their NFTs, even when they are viewing them within wallets. Executives...
Ethereum ‘Smart Staking’ launch shoots Nexo token by 5%
Following the introduction of its Ethereum Smart Staking product, the native token of cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo has increased by roughly 5.3%. Users of Nexo’s Ethereum Smart Staking can exchange their ETH for Nexo Staked ETH (NETH) and receive staking incentives in NETH that range from 4% to 12% APY.
Mintable is waiving fees on all XRP Ledger NFT transactions
Mintable.com is now waiving fees on all XRP Ledger NFT transactions for a limited time to celebrate the launch of their new institutional partner, LedgerX. LedgerX is a decentralized U.S. trading platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, which specializes in providing digital asset derivatives. Mintable has announced that it will...
Beefeater & White Castle claim NFT, metaverse & crypto trademarks
Many popular brands have stepped into NFT, metaverse, and the .crypto world last week. Trademark applications have been filed by these companies, and news about the same was shared by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis through his official Twitter account. Among all the firms, Beefeater and White Castle are the two...
NFT market in Japan projects a stunning 53% growth
According to a new study, the Japanese NFT market has continued to grow. It anticipates reaching a $1.36 billion valuation by the end of the year, despite the chaos, panic, and uncertainty sweeping the cryptocurrency market since May. NFTs are infamous for influencing profit and speculation. However, due to community...
Rarible announces partnership with Elixir Game Launcher to support quality Web3 games
In a recent announcement made via the official Twitter handle, it was revealed that Rarible and Elixir Game Launcher have entered into a partnership. As revealed, the collaboration is aimed at identifying and supporting the best quality Web3, fun-first games. In addition to this, the partnership is planning to provide...
Rivalry between Magic Eden and Metaplex over Solana NFTs
Long arguments between prominent participants in the market have broken out on social networks as developers try to change the trajectory of the Solana NFT area. Top Solana marketplace Magic Eden is reportedly in charge of a coordinated social media effort to seize standard control of the platform, according to a December 2022 report from Metaplex. In this case, they have a non-fungible token that varies from other comparative tokens in terms of its specifications and performance.
Top NFT sales charts for “Cockpunch” author Tim Ferriss
The Ethereum project The Legend of Cockpunch, which Tim Ferriss, a well-known book and podcast presenter, co-created, is the huge NFT market winner today after converting a sold-out mint into secondary market demand that propelled the collection to the top of the sales charts. The “emergent long fiction” work Cockpunch,...
OpenSea changes its creator NFT royalties once again upon increased criticism
Last month, OpenSea shared plans for creator NFT royalties even though the approach wasn’t well-accepted by everyone. After some time, the marketplace announced it was sticking with NFT creator royalties. Now, once again, the marketplace is bringing about a change in its policies after receiving criticism from certain Web3 builders.
Axie NFT trading volume rose to 800% after Axie Core updates
Axie trading volume shot up after the Axie team released details about Axie Core. Trading value for Axie NFTs increased to $10.4 million, giving a massive 800% growth. A significant increase was observed on the 5th and 6th days. The SKIZMO Axie was sold for 6.9 WETH. Axie NFT trading...
GameStop withdraws its cryptocurrency efforts
GameStop had announced on its website that late last year it was exploring the idea of launching the GameStopCoin, which would be available for use across its store network in an effort to make the company more attractive to both consumers and investors. However, the company has now decided to...
United Arab Emirates releases market intelligence report
The United Arab Emirates has embraced NFT technology. The NFT sector accounts for many of the UAE’s economic activities. By 2022, the UAE’s NFT market is estimated to grow by 45.5% per year, reaching US$982.1 million. The country’s NFT Spend value would increase from US $982.1 million in...
