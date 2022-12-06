Read full article on original website
CoinDesk site offers an NFT tokenized reader experience
Today signifies the start of the next session of DESK’s integration of the social token into their entire user experience. Every reader can now earn DESK by reading articles, viewing videos, and engaging in other activities on their websites. According to the consensus released by the cryptocurrency-dedicated platform, CoinDesk...
Play-and-Earn Miniature Golf Experience at ALTAVA Club House is offered by The Sandbox and ALTAVA
A successful pop-up store in Seoul that featured their Bored Ape Golf Club (BAGC) collection was turned into a metaverse activation by ALTAVA Club House in The Sandbox. Avatars from BAGC Special Edition classes will be used in The Sandbox. A second pop-up activation is planned in collaboration with The Sandbox after the experience is completed in 2023.
Ledger and Tony Fadell Collab launch cold wallet, Ledger Stax; Driving the NFT revolution
Ledger, the world leader in hardware wallet providers and cold storage devices, recently announced the launch of its seventh crypto wallet. The wallet was designed by Tony Fadell, who was also the man behind the iPod and iPhone. Tony Fadell collaborated with Ledger to help them roll out a newly designed cold wallet device known as the Ledger Stax.
Binance announces launching an Ape NFT Staking Program on December 12
The Ape NFT Staking Program is likely to have local limitations, wherever appropriate. Users who have completed identity verification can take part in the Ape NFT Staking Program. APE daily rewards will be distributed to Spot wallets of users between 00:00 and 08:00 (UTC) on the next day of them...
DecentraLand Announces Its New Renting System
Dencetraland has come up with its news of renting land. The process is live, and it is a more secure and safe way of getting things done. Both the LAND owners and Tenants will benefit from this advanced new way. On the afternoon of December 6, DecentraIand announced its new...
