todaynftnews.com

PolygonPunks announces partnership with Polygon Studios

PolygonPunks Community- the first Polygon NFT announced their strategic partnership with Polygon Studios – an initiative to polygon-based NFT, gaming and metaverse. PolygonPunks announced that they are joining polygon studios. They aim to reach a new height with the Polygon MATIC ecosystem and community support. The PolygonPunks community expressed...
todaynftnews.com

Virtual Production Innovation Fund Partners With U.K. NFTS

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching a “Virtual Production Innovation Fund” worth $3.6 million. The honorable state minister of Singapore has announced that the innovation fund will work with the United Kingdom’s NFT, Epic Games. Tan Kiat How, speaking at the opening of the...
todaynftnews.com

Ledger and Tony Fadell Collab launch cold wallet, Ledger Stax; Driving the NFT revolution

Ledger, the world leader in hardware wallet providers and cold storage devices, recently announced the launch of its seventh crypto wallet. The wallet was designed by Tony Fadell, who was also the man behind the iPod and iPhone. Tony Fadell collaborated with Ledger to help them roll out a newly designed cold wallet device known as the Ledger Stax.
todaynftnews.com

Rarible announces partnership with Elixir Game Launcher to support quality Web3 games

In a recent announcement made via the official Twitter handle, it was revealed that Rarible and Elixir Game Launcher have entered into a partnership. As revealed, the collaboration is aimed at identifying and supporting the best quality Web3, fun-first games. In addition to this, the partnership is planning to provide...
todaynftnews.com

Animoca Brands invests in NFT startup Metagood’s fundraiser

The pre-seed round raised $5 million, says TechCrunch. DAO contributed 70 ETH or $90,000 for 42 projects. Primary minting and secondary trading profits account for 4,600 ETH. The team behind the for-profit social impact NFT firm Metagood exclusively revealed to TechCrunch that it had received $5 million in its pre-seed round.
todaynftnews.com

OpenSea announces support for BitShares token ‘BNB’

OpenSea has announced that they will be accepting the BitShares token ‘BNB’. BitShares token ‘BNB’ (formerly known as BTS) as a tradable asset. Some of the benefits of the new standard after the announcement. OpenSea, the leading NFT marketplace, has announced that they will be accepting...
todaynftnews.com

Rivalry between Magic Eden and Metaplex over Solana NFTs

Long arguments between prominent participants in the market have broken out on social networks as developers try to change the trajectory of the Solana NFT area. Top Solana marketplace Magic Eden is reportedly in charge of a coordinated social media effort to seize standard control of the platform, according to a December 2022 report from Metaplex. In this case, they have a non-fungible token that varies from other comparative tokens in terms of its specifications and performance.
todaynftnews.com

NFTs hosted on the FTX platform were impacted by the firm’s collapse

The recent FTX collapse has brought several flaws in the crypto industry to the surface, and the effects of the FTX fall have broken into the NFT space. NFT owners are not able to see the image associated with their NFTs, even when they are viewing them within wallets. Executives...
todaynftnews.com

Thunder Corelab CEO to host a premiere NFT event at Taipei

NFT Taipei is a large-scale event dedicated to the mainstream of the blockchain industry. It will feature a co-working space that is focused on the blockchain, crypto, and digital asset industry. Thunder Corelab is co-hosting a large-scale premiere at NFT with well-known names in the crypto industry. NFT Taipei is...
todaynftnews.com

Co-founder of NFT platform Blockparty accused of forgery

According to the indictment, which was unsealed in Manhattan federal court, the prosecution claims that Thapa stole $1 million from the business to keep in “safekeeping” while it sought to diversify its banking options in case its primary bank decided against doing business with cryptocurrency companies. He allegedly...
todaynftnews.com

Beefeater & White Castle claim NFT, metaverse & crypto trademarks

Many popular brands have stepped into NFT, metaverse, and the .crypto world last week. Trademark applications have been filed by these companies, and news about the same was shared by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis through his official Twitter account. Among all the firms, Beefeater and White Castle are the two...
todaynftnews.com

MoonPay announces partnership with Krapopolis for the show’s debut NFT collection

MoonPay has collaborated with Krapopolis to simplify access to their debut NFT collection. Krapopolis’ collection will include chickens from the animated comedy series. The first season of Krapopolis will be released on Fox in 2023. MoonPay is excited to partner with Krapopolis, the animated comedy show, on the latter’s...
todaynftnews.com

OpenSea changes its creator NFT royalties once again upon increased criticism

Last month, OpenSea shared plans for creator NFT royalties even though the approach wasn’t well-accepted by everyone. After some time, the marketplace announced it was sticking with NFT creator royalties. Now, once again, the marketplace is bringing about a change in its policies after receiving criticism from certain Web3 builders.
todaynftnews.com

Ethereum ‘Smart Staking’ launch shoots Nexo token by 5%

Following the introduction of its Ethereum Smart Staking product, the native token of cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo has increased by roughly 5.3%. Users of Nexo’s Ethereum Smart Staking can exchange their ETH for Nexo Staked ETH (NETH) and receive staking incentives in NETH that range from 4% to 12% APY.
todaynftnews.com

Mintable is waiving fees on all XRP Ledger NFT transactions

Mintable.com is now waiving fees on all XRP Ledger NFT transactions for a limited time to celebrate the launch of their new institutional partner, LedgerX. LedgerX is a decentralized U.S. trading platform for cryptocurrencies and digital assets, which specializes in providing digital asset derivatives. Mintable has announced that it will...
todaynftnews.com

Playing games led to success, says Yuga Labs co-founder

The co-founder of Yuga Labs, Greg Solano (Garga), appeared on the last day of Web3 content at the Future of Crypto summit hosted by Benzinga. In an exclusive interview with Chris Katje, Solano shared details regarding the thought process behind both CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club. Nansen has ranked...
todaynftnews.com

Saudi economy to receive a $7.6bn boost funding via Metaverse

According to new research, Saudi Arabia‘s economy might benefit from the metaverse for $7.6 billion annually by 2030 as the country increasingly diversifies its economy to achieve the objectives specified in its Vision 2030. Apart from this, a survey published by Strategy & Middle East, a member of the...
todaynftnews.com

Top NFT sales charts for “Cockpunch” author Tim Ferriss

The Ethereum project The Legend of Cockpunch, which Tim Ferriss, a well-known book and podcast presenter, co-created, is the huge NFT market winner today after converting a sold-out mint into secondary market demand that propelled the collection to the top of the sales charts. The “emergent long fiction” work Cockpunch,...
todaynftnews.com

The Sandbox collabs with media company OneFootball to launch AFA Village

As the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar is underway, OneFootball has announced a partnership with The SandBox. The Collab will provide fans with a chance to explore in detail the Argentinian Football team in the metaverse. One will enjoy the pool prize of 50,000 $SAND, which will be distributed...
todaynftnews.com

United Arab Emirates releases market intelligence report

The United Arab Emirates has embraced NFT technology. The NFT sector accounts for many of the UAE’s economic activities. By 2022, the UAE’s NFT market is estimated to grow by 45.5% per year, reaching US$982.1 million. The country’s NFT Spend value would increase from US $982.1 million in...

