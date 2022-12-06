ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemberton, MN

fox9.com

Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads

(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

State requests additional time to investigate

(ABC 6 News) – New details in the investigation into an Austin assisted living facility. ABC 6 News learned Friday, that the Minnesota Department of Health is requesting a 30-day extension as it looks into complaints filed against South Grove Lodge. In an ABC 6 News exclusive last month,...
AUSTIN, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota

As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee prison conditions constitute cruel and unusual punishment

At MCF-Shakopee [a Minnesota Correctional Facility for women] the female inmates are witnessing and being subjected to multiple forms of cruel and unusual punishment. First, there has been this ongoing drive by the warden and her staff to double-bunk all rooms throughout the Shakopee facility. Furthermore, she intends to gut and replace all wood with nothing but a metal bunk bed and two storage bins to store inmate property in. No more wooden closets, drawers, or anywhere to hang items neat and orderly.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Man shouted he had a gun in early morning hours at Mankato business

A man allegedly claimed to have a gun at a Mankato business last month and made gestures indicating the same. Djibril Isaac Zakaria Sidibe, 23, of North Mankato, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

NO ONE HURT IN BROWN COUNTY CRASH, ONE CITED

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a two-vehicle crash at County Roads 24 and 13 in Cottonwood Township Tuesday morning shortly before 9 pm. Authorities say a truck driven by Ken Guggisberg of New Ulm and a Kia driven by Sara Diehl of St. James collided. Damage was minor to the truck, moderate to the Kia. Guggisberg was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Dick Kruckeberg 1935-2022

An idea Delmond, more commonly referred to as Dick, Kruckeberg came up with 38 years ago after watching his wife back into a garbage can spawned what has become a multi-million-dollar company with roots in Steele County. The company went on to be operated by family members spanning three generations...
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
fox9.com

Warrant for narcotics, firearms finds both hidden in toys with kids home

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force search warrant looking for guns and narcotics turned up a stash of both hidden throughout a home and in children’s toys. Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, of Mankato, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance...
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
kxlp941.com

Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in the City of Mankato

Mankato-Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), an invasive species, has been confirmed in the City of Mankato for the first time. Infested trees were discovered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) as part of a routine tree survey. View a Minnesota EAB status map. Residents are encouraged to watch for signs...
MANKATO, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee Public Schools staff member Doug Keddie dies from pancreatic cancer

Longtime Shakopee Public Schools staff member Doug Keddie, who received an outpouring of support from the community after being diagnosed with cancer, has died, his wife shared on a public CaringBridge site early Wednesday. “We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to...
SHAKOPEE, MN
kxlp941.com

Blue Earth County Library Invites You to a Winter Wonderland with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra

The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is delighted to host a special performance by the Mankato Symphony Orchestra at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato on Saturday, December 10 at 1pm. The orchestra will perform their Winter Wonders interpretation of the “See, Hear, Play: Music” program, which is designed for young listeners to discover and learn about the history, purpose, and joy of classical music.
MANKATO, MN

