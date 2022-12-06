ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major Winter Storm Could Hit Minnesota Next Week

(Chanhassen, MN) — Minnesota could get hit by a major winter storm early next week. National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein says the exact track of the system is uncertain, but one model suggests big snow across the state. He says that forecast indicates at least three to four inches and up to double-digit snowfall. Hasenstein says it’s a pretty safe bet Minnesota will receive some precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. He says the big question mark is the form and severity.
Minnesota Hospitals Facing Continued Pressure From Spike In Respiratory Viruses

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota hospitals are facing continued pressure from a spike in respiratory viruses. A weekly update from the state showed over 83-hundred Minnesota hospital beds are occupied, above the threshold that suggests scarcity. Flu-related hospitalizations has dipped slightly, but still remain high for this time of year. Hospital officials remain unsure when or if a second wave of respiratory illnesses will hit the state.
MN Chamber says, use budget surplus to improve business climate in MN

A major business advocate, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, says the state’s massive budget surplus is an opportunity to update the state’s tax code to make Minnesota more attractive to businesses. Chamber President Doug Loon says Minnesota income taxes are sixth-highest in the country, affecting many small business owners — and corporate taxes…
Advocates want $2B of surplus to address housing shortage in MN

Advocates are eyeing two billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus for what they call long-term investments in housing. Anne Mavity with the Minnesota Housing Partnership says the state is short 100-thousand units for the hardest-working front-line employees:. “Two years ago, the governor proposed one billion dollars’ worth of...
