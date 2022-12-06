Read full article on original website
Related
kxlp941.com
Major Winter Storm Could Hit Minnesota Next Week
(Chanhassen, MN) — Minnesota could get hit by a major winter storm early next week. National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein says the exact track of the system is uncertain, but one model suggests big snow across the state. He says that forecast indicates at least three to four inches and up to double-digit snowfall. Hasenstein says it’s a pretty safe bet Minnesota will receive some precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday. He says the big question mark is the form and severity.
kxlp941.com
Minnesota Hospitals Facing Continued Pressure From Spike In Respiratory Viruses
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota hospitals are facing continued pressure from a spike in respiratory viruses. A weekly update from the state showed over 83-hundred Minnesota hospital beds are occupied, above the threshold that suggests scarcity. Flu-related hospitalizations has dipped slightly, but still remain high for this time of year. Hospital officials remain unsure when or if a second wave of respiratory illnesses will hit the state.
kxlp941.com
MN Chamber says, use budget surplus to improve business climate in MN
A major business advocate, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, says the state’s massive budget surplus is an opportunity to update the state’s tax code to make Minnesota more attractive to businesses. Chamber President Doug Loon says Minnesota income taxes are sixth-highest in the country, affecting many small business owners — and corporate taxes…
kxlp941.com
St. Cloud State economist says low gas prices could foreshadow recession
Saint Cloud State University economist King Banaian says dramatically falling gas prices we’re seeing could foreshadow tough economic times in the near future. Banaian says low prices at the pump could be the result of a massive increase in supply — or indicate the onset of a recession:
kxlp941.com
Advocates want $2B of surplus to address housing shortage in MN
Advocates are eyeing two billion dollars of the state’s budget surplus for what they call long-term investments in housing. Anne Mavity with the Minnesota Housing Partnership says the state is short 100-thousand units for the hardest-working front-line employees:. “Two years ago, the governor proposed one billion dollars’ worth of...
kxlp941.com
St. Paul police release bodycam video of officer fatally shooting suspect on East Side
Saint Paul police have released body-cam video of an officer fatally shooting 24-year-old Howard Johnson Monday night on the city’s East Side. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says stills show Johnson pointing a gun and a muzzle flash. Here is the audio. It is graphic:. The officer radios that...
Comments / 0