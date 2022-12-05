ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lillard has 36 points, Trail Blazers beat Timberwolves

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points and eight assists, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-118 on Saturday night. Portland overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Minnesota in the opener of a two-game set. They will meet again in Portland on Monday night. Jerami Grant added 17 points for Portland, and Jusuf Nurkic had 15 rebounds. Drew Eubanks scored 10 points, two on a ferocious dunk on Rudy Gobert. “I was just like Drew is bouncy, but Rudy Gobert like he’s so tall and long, he always get to it. He always kind of stands under the rim so I said, `Let’s see how this one go,’” Lillard said about Eubanks’ slam. “And he got ’em!”
LISTEN: Chauncey Billups joins the Jim Rome Show

The Trail Blazers are nearing the end of the regular season near the bottom of the standings (AP Images) Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups talked with Jim Rome today about how his team is surpassing expectations, what he’s learned in his second year, and why it’s a luxury to coach a star like Damian Lillard. Listen to the entire interview here:
Dame’s 40 Not Enough. Blazers Fall To Denver 121-120

In his 2nd game back from a calf injury. Damian Lillard looked like prime Damian Lillard. Scoring 14 of his game high 40 points in the 4th quarter. Hitting 9 three pointers. But it was a Jamal Murray stepback 3 with 0.9 seconds left over Jerami Grant that gives the Nuggets a 121-120 win at the Moda Center. The defense for the Trail Blazers was the problem again as the Nuggets shot 51.6% from the field and shot 40% from 3 point range.
