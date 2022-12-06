Read full article on original website
ScienceBlog.com
Oral med helps fight osteoporosis
Parathyroid hormone can stimulate bone formation, and analogs of the hormone are often prescribed to patients with osteoporosis; however, these medications are only effective when administered by daily injection. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently identified a promising compound that influences components of the parathyroid...
lawstreetmedia.com
UnitedHealth to Pay $10.8M After Panel Upholds Arbitration Award in Health Care Providers’ Action
Late last week, Lash Goldberg, counsel for TeamHealth, announced a jury verdict in their favor over insurance giant UnitedHealth in a press release provided to Law Street Media. The case took place in Hillsborough County, Florida. The “grossly undercompensated healthcare providers” were granted $10.8 million in relief. The release states...
Can Doctors Objectively Quantify and Measure Pain?
Millions of Americans live with acute and chronic pain that affects every aspect of their lives. Pain by itself is an important marker of how a patient is feeling and indicates what kind of medical intervention might be necessary. The healthcare industry needs a clinically acceptable way to objectively measure pain and since pain is a very complex mixture of biochemistry and genetics and it’s unlikely that a laboratory test that directly quantifies pain will be developed.
Why It's Important for Patients to Have Access to Their Medical Records
Historically, medical records have been considered the property of clinicians or health institutions. However, a study conducted by Yale researchers found that only 53 percent of hospitals allow patients to receive their complete records. This lack of patient access makes sharing sensitive medical records between hospitals and healthcare providers or...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Abanza Gets FDA OK for Implantable ACL Fixation System
ABANZA Tecnomed, a designer and manufacturer of high-quality innovative Sports Medicine products, is announcing the FDA 510K Clearance of WasherCapTM, a soft tissue fixation system for ACL reconstruction. The WasherCap is the first soft-tissue graft fixation device designed to allow surgeons to perform a fixation non-dependent on the bone quality...
thebiochronicle.com
FAQs About Dysphagia In The Elderly Answered
When you are looking to begin caring for a loved one who has a diagnosis of dysphagia, it is highly likely that you still have some questions. Dysphagia in the elderly is usually caused by complications relating to neurodegenerative issues, such as a stroke, and can even be a symptom of a disorder such as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s.
medtechdive.com
AdvaMed asks FDA to withdraw divisive draft guidance on LASIK surgery
The Food and Drug Administration’s draft guidance on the laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis, or LASIK, surgical procedures used to correct common vision problems has proven highly divisive. Medtech trade group AdvaMed took the “unusual step” of asking the FDA to withdraw the draft because of “numerous concerns” with the...
cancerhealth.com
The Cost of Cancer
I received the last of my Explanation of Benefits statements covering my salvage radiation therapy (SRT) with concurrent androgen deprivation therapy (ADT). You know me. For grins and giggles, I had to play with the numbers. Ouch!. Therapy. Billed. Radical Prostatectomy. and post-surgery infection. (January 2011) $109,989. Salvage Radiation Therapy.
beckerspayer.com
MyChart message fees live on unstable ground
When Cleveland Clinic said it would begin billing for certain Epic MyChart messages this November, it set off a fiery debate across the healthcare industry around hospital finances, patient access and physician burnout. Now at least seven other health systems nationwide have also started billing patients for some types of...
Medical News Today
Can doctors cure renal failure?
Renal or kidney failure can be acute or chronic. While chronic renal failure is incurable, doctors may be able to reverse acute renal failure with medication or dialysis. Renal failure occurs when one or both kidneys operate at less than. of normal function. When renal failure is not reversible, professionals...
labpulse.com
'Highly questionable' test ordering expanded lab payments, cost Medicare millions during pandemic: OIG report
Numerous laboratories billed Medicare for questionably high numbers of add-on tests alongside COVID-19 tests in 2020, according to a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG). The additional tests significantly increased the payments laboratories received for claims that included COVID-19...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Variation by Age of EoE Symptoms May Contribute to Delayed Diagnosis for Some Patients
Patients with eosinophilic esophagitis experience a range of symptoms that can vary by age, which may contribute to younger patients experiencing a delay in diagnosis, according to a poster presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting. Some patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) also experience...
khn.org
Paxlovid Has Been Free So Far. Next Year, Sticker Shock Awaits.
Nearly 6 million Americans have taken Paxlovid for free, courtesy of the federal government. The Pfizer pill has helped prevent many people infected with covid-19 from being hospitalized or dying, and it may even reduce the risk of developing long covid. But the government plans to stop footing the bill within months, and millions of people who are at the highest risk of severe illness and are least able to afford the drug — the uninsured and seniors — may have to pay the full price.
