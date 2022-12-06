Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Week 14 DraftKings Plays: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Greg Dulcich, and More
Just like that, we already have twelve weeks of NFL football in the books. One of my favorite parts is fantasy football. One of my favorite aspects of fantasy football has become playing on DraftKings. Every week is like a new puzzle to figure out. Whether you are more of a cash game player or a tournament player, each presents a unique challenge. Let’s take a look at my favorite Week 14 DraftKings plays.
lastwordonsports.com
Baltimore Ravens Well Represented in Pro Bowl Voting
Pro Bowl voting is officially underway, and the NFL recently released an update on the early results. Based on the early fan turnout, the Baltimore Ravens are going to be well-represented at the Pro Bowl, assuming they aren’t preparing to play in the Super Bowl. According to the release, Kevin Zeitler and Justin Tucker are currently leading the league at their respective positions, while players in the Ravens organization have collectively combined to receive the fourth-most votes of any team.
lastwordonsports.com
Christian Watson and Zach Tom Give the Green Bay Packers Hope For the Future
The Green Bay Packers 28-19 victory over the Chicago Bears keeps their playoffs hope alive, even if said hopes seem to be on life support. Sitting at 5-8 and heading into their late-season bye week, their playoffs hope seems dim at best. However, as of late, it appears Packers fans have something to cheer about. The Packers have some key young players contributing, which gives fans some hope for the future. Wide receiver Christian Watson and offensive tackle Zach Tom top the list of Packers who could be major contributors to the Packers future.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Heisman Profile: Caleb Williams
2022 Heisman profile: Caleb Williams has gone from a headline transfer in Lincoln Riley’s first year at USC to a Heisman front-runner in a matter of about a month. He made headlines in Norman in 2021 as he replaced the highly touted Spencer Rattler at quarterback. Ultimately it caused Rattler to transfer to South Carolina. Riley would leave to take over at USC, and Williams followed him. In his condensed season at Oklahoma, Williams had 1,912 pass yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Heisman Profile: Max Duggan
Of the four Heisman candidates, TCU Quarterback Max Duggan was the least likely to have ended up in New York. After all, he didn’t even win the starting job in Fall camp. But after an injury to Chandler Morris gave Duggan a second chance, he left head coach Sonny Dykes a clear decision. Duggan clearly gave the Horned Frogs their best option to win football games. Let’s take a look at what made Duggan a Heisman finalist.
lastwordonsports.com
Grading Joey McGuire’s First Season
Texas Tech still has one more game remaining in their 2022 campaign when they square off against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl on December 28th. Regardless of the result, the totality of the season gives us plenty of data to evaluate Joey McGuire’s first season as head coach of the Red Raiders. His high energy has been infectious and given plenty of Texas Tech fans hope. But it wasn’t a smooth season by any means. So now that the regular season west Texas dust has settled, what grade to McGuire earn?
lastwordonsports.com
2022 Final Heisman Rankings
The regular season has now come to a close. Now, the question remains who made the biggest impression and who was the most consistent player in America this season? Part of the determination for this award has always been, is it the most valuable player or the best player on the best team? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Final Heisman rankings.
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
A look at all of the college football coaching changes in 2022
Comments / 0