Texas Tech still has one more game remaining in their 2022 campaign when they square off against Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl on December 28th. Regardless of the result, the totality of the season gives us plenty of data to evaluate Joey McGuire’s first season as head coach of the Red Raiders. His high energy has been infectious and given plenty of Texas Tech fans hope. But it wasn’t a smooth season by any means. So now that the regular season west Texas dust has settled, what grade to McGuire earn?

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO