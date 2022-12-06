DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Trojans Football team are scheduled to leave from Dothan Regional Airport on Monday, December 12 at 8:45 a.m. The team will be traveling to Orlando in preparation for their postseason matchup at the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on Friday, December 16 against UTSA.

TROY, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO