ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his conviction on ethics charges. The Alabama Department of Corrections lists a Jan. 8 minimum release date for Hubbard. Hubbard was sentenced to 28 months in prison after a jury...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH: Troy Football leaves for Cure Bowl

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Troy Trojans Football team are scheduled to leave from Dothan Regional Airport on Monday, December 12 at 8:45 a.m. The team will be traveling to Orlando in preparation for their postseason matchup at the Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on Friday, December 16 against UTSA.
TROY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy