Savannah, GA

Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Georgia pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police arrest driver that crashed into Georgia Southern dorm

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the Centennial Place Dorms on the Georgia Southern University campus. Police say that the incident began when an SPD patrol officer en route to another call witnessed a dark Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed on Chandler […]
STATESBORO, GA
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
GEORGIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville

One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
THOMASVILLE, GA

