Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Michael Flynn testifies before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election investigation
Michael Flynn testified Thursday before a Georgia grand jury that is investigating Republican attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
The Georgia Republican Unscathed by Walker’s Defeat
ATLANTA — As Republicans smarting from Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia continue the process of assigning blame, one man seems to be conspicuously above reproach: Gov. Brian P. Kemp.
Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election
Fewer people voted for either candidate in the Georgia Senate runoff, but Herschel Walker's loss of 200,000 Republican voters is especially noteworthy. The post Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election appeared first on NewsOne.
Georgia Senate Runoff results for Dec. 6, 2022
Results will begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m.
Washington Examiner
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
fox13news.com
Florida’s new agriculture commissioner wants to ban foreign agricultural land sales
LITHIA, Fla. - Incoming agriculture commissioner Wilton Simpson unveiled a plan to heavily restrict the way foreign entities buy agricultural land in Florida. "If we don't do anything, you could wake up in 20 years and they could have a foothold," he explained. Making the announcement near several family-owned farms...
capitalbnews.org
On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
fox13news.com
Husband reports wife missing after shark encounter while snorkeling in Hawaii
MAUI, Hawaii - Authorities are searching for a missing woman after a possible encounter with a shark in Hawaii. The U.S. Coast Guard said the 60-year-old female was last seen about 75 yards off of Keawakapu Beach, Maui, Thursday, while snorkeling with her husband. Dan Dennison, a spokesman for the...
WSAV-TV
Richmond Hill woman's family seeking answers after she's been missing for more than a week
WSAV is taking a closer look into the disappearance of a 42-year-old wife and mother from Richmond Hill. Police say she was last seen leaving her home over a week ago and no one has heard from her since. Richmond Hill woman’s family seeking answers after …. WSAV is...
Georgia pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Endorses Herschel Walker – “It Would Be Great To Have a Dog up There in the Senate”
Georgia Republicans stick together ahead of runoff. On November 30, Georgia's most controversial Republican live-streamed on her newly reinstated personal Twitter account, and appealed to voters to cast their ballot for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the state's runoff election on December 6.
Police arrest driver that crashed into Georgia Southern dorm
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into the Centennial Place Dorms on the Georgia Southern University campus. Police say that the incident began when an SPD patrol officer en route to another call witnessed a dark Chevrolet Impala driving at a high rate of speed on Chandler […]
‘Gained her angel wings extremely too soon’: Family of 10-year-old raising money for her funeral
ATLANTA, Ga. — The uncle of a 10-year-old girl killed in a car crash Saturday asked the public to consider sending donations to the family for her memorial. Demorrio Henderson, the uncle of 10-year-old Janyla Henderson, said on GoFundMe that the family is raising money for her funeral. [DOWNLOAD:...
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Man drags victim into hotel room and assaults him in front of girlfriend, 2 children, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police say an Alabama man kidnapped another man, dragged him into a motel room and assaulted him in front of his girlfriend and two young children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on at a Super...
wfxl.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville
One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
