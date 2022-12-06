Read full article on original website
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Ranked in WCGA Preseason Poll
MARLBORO, N.J. –The defending Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Champion San José State women's gymnastics team begins the 2023 season ranked 36th in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Preseason Poll, as voted on by the members of the association. The Spartans won the 2022 MPSF Championship and competed at...
5 local spots to play games in San Jose, CA
Find table top games, retro arcade consoles, and interactive experiences all around the city.
Rap legend talks about his debt to Oakland as he gets a huge honor
Oakland is preparing to commemorate Too Short by renaming a street after him.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
The Owners of The Athletic Club Oakland Are Introducing a New Concept
Ezra Berman and Miles Palliser of 2nd Street Bar, LLC are opening a restaurant in Oakland called Mama's Boy.
oaklandside.org
Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
NBC Bay Area
Man Moving to Portland Makes Pit Stop in Oakland, Gets All His Belongings Stolen
A trip from San Diego to Portland is turning into a nightmare for a man looking to start a new life. He was driving a U-Haul truck, with everything he owned when he parked in Oakland to rest up at a friend’s house and he woke up to find everything gone.
Missing San Jose boy found
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
Timeline: 1st Bay Area storm arrives ahead of atmospheric river this weekend
The first of two storms coming our way arrives Thursday, before a stronger one with an atmospheric river this weekend. Here's what to expect.
San Jose tees up massive golf course development
The San Jose City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision this week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
KTVU FOX 2
Strong storm drenches Bay Area, buries Tahoe
Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
VIDEO: Bay Area kayaker has dangerously close encounter with great white shark
"I just see him come out of nowhere," A San Jose man who was out fishing with his friend in kayaks had several scary encounters with a great white shark.
Atmospheric river set to wreak weekend weather havoc
SAN FRANCISCO -- Forecasters warned on Friday that even a weak atmospheric river has enough of a punch to dump more than 2 inches of rain in the Bay Area and bury the Sierra under several feet of snow over the weekend.Researchers at Scripps Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes predicted the incoming storm front -- expected to arrive Friday night -- will be a 1 or 2 on their atmospheric river scale depending where you are on the coastline.Get the latest on Bay Area weather conditionsMost of California will be at the Stage 1 level and Oregon will...
SJ community honors woman fatally struck by car while leading prayer procession
Maria Marcelo was killed while crossing the street leading a Rosary procession on day eight of the nine-day celebration. In Maria's honor, her loved ones were determined to continue her work for the final night of prayer.
Student arrested for allegedly stabbing another boy near Oakland high school
A student was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly stabbing another boy near an Oakland high school. The stabbing was reported about 11:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Skyline Boulevard, near Skyline High School, according to the Oakland Police Department. The OPD reported officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a male student who was possibly stabbed in the parking lot of the school following an altercation with another person. ...
Oakland police still searching for woman who went missing in 2011
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s been over 11 years, and police are still looking for a missing woman, the Oakland Police Department announced Thursday. Marilyn Dennis, 55, was last seen on Sept. 27, 2011. Dennis is described to be 5-foot-8 with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. At the time of her disappearance, […]
The Almanac Online
Stanford Theatre cancels annual showing of 'It's a Wonderful Life'
The Stanford Theatre announced on social media on Friday, Dec 9, that for the third consecutive year, it won't be holding its annual Christmas Eve screening of "It's a Wonderful Life." Director Frank Capra's 1946 holiday favorite typically packs the house at the classic movie palace each Dec. 24, but...
When and where to expect heavy rains, gusty winds in weekend storm
A cold front will bring strong southerly winds and heavy rains to the Bay Area beginning Friday night and lasting over the weekend. The North Bay and Sonoma coastal area saw some rainfall on Thursday as the cold front moved in from the ocean to the West, according to the National Weather Service. As the cold front moves gradually southeastward, San Francisco and the surrounding areas will see showers from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. ...
NBC Bay Area
Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP
A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
