Washington, DC

WSET

Wastewater treatment systems manufacturer to expand in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that E-Z Treat, a family-owned-and-operated manufacturer of next-generation wastewater treatment systems, will invest to expand in Fauquier County. The investment will be $3.5 million, the office of the Governor said. The company will build a new 30,000-square-foot facility next...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA

