WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A Botetourt County man has been convicted for his actions in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to the United States Attorney's Office. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said three defendants were convicted in the District of Columbia on Tuesday of felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions during the Capitol breach.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO