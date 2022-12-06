ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talented UNI Defensive Lineman Expected to Return in 2023

Sources have told Townsquare Media that 'signs appear' UNI defensive end Cordarrius Bailey will be granted another year of eligibility by way of a medical waiver. One source added that Bailey attended the Panther football team's most recent meeting. Though nothing is set in stone, he's expected to return to...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Waterloo, IA
