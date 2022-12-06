Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
Today's Holiday Events for the Border CitiesCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapellePort Huron, MI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - City Manager says Customers can Shop at Dollar General InsteadTy D.Algonac, MI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Related
Snow Tubing Hill at Michigan Farm Opening on January 6
When I was much younger, one of my favorite things to do in winter was to go snow tubing with all of my friends. We would snow tube all day long and have an absolute blast. When it started to get dark, we would stop snow tubing and then go home and have some hot chocolate.
HometownLife.com
Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood
Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
Glowing snow tubing hill opening for season at Michigan farm: How to get tickets
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - Get ready to go snow tubing at night with a colorful twist. The glowing tubing hill at Bowers School Farm opens for the season on January 6, 2023, with tickets going on sale today at noon. Located at 1219 East Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Hills,...
Dearborn Inn closes for renovations
The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
Well, That Sucks – Family Finds SUV on Blocks at Detroit Metro Airport
Imagine walking into the parking garage at Detroit Metro Airport after a long day's travel only to find your vehicle sitting on blocks. Well, that's exactly what happened recently to a man and his family when they walked into the big blue deck at the Evans terminal. Joe Hebeka found...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
candgnews.com
Two mobile homes lost to early morning fire, another damaged
NOVI — A fire during the early morning Dec. 5 at the Country Cousin Mobile Home Park, off of Haggerty Road, south of 12 Mile Road, resulted in the loss of two mobile homes and damage to a third. According to Assistant Novi Fire Chief John Martin, the Novi...
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
The Oakland Press
Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long
A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
“Pumpkinhead” deer on the loose near Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
HometownLife.com
Westland veterinarian killed in crash remembered as lover of people, pets
Dr. John Hermann was a good-hearted man who loved people and pets, friends, customers and colleagues said. Hermann, 53, died Sunday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Van Buren Township. Police said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. He did not have any immediate family in the area. According to friends, his colleagues were like family.
22-year-old construction worker killed after large vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Twp.
A Macomb County man is dead following a construction accident involving a large vehicle at a Bloomfield Township job site on Wednesday. The
Carscoops
How Stellantis Tripped Thieves Trying To Steal Dodge Durangos From Detroit Plant
A new security measure may offer a glimmer of hope for automakers in the Detroit area that have been the target of a large number of thefts in recent years. A new cable in the security fence at a Stellantis plant in Detroit stopped thieves this week who were attempting to steal two vehicles.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
fox2detroit.com
After husband's death, Michigan mom honors childhood sweetheart by starting business in his honor
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Royal Oak mom suffered heartbreak nearly five years ago when the love of her life died just two weeks before their twin boys were born. The two grew up together and he had a dream of opening a business together. Five years later, she's making that dream come true.
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1