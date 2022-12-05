Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Related
Ice Volcanoes Have Already Formed on Lake Superior in December 2022
Ice Volcanoes are a special feature on the Great Lakes that generally form later in the winter when the ice levels have had a chance to grow over the lakes. However early in the winter of 2022-2023, in the first week of December, the first ice volcanoes on Lake Superior have been photographed.
6 Cozy Cabins/Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Michigan [GALLERY]
When you think of the winter season, what do you immediately think of?. For me, I immediately think of a piping hot cup of hot chocolate with a lot of fluffy marshmallows. I think of a cozy living room with lots of fluffy rugs, fuzzy socks, a comfy onesie, and a fire going in the fireplace.
Hit the Trails! Michigan’s Snowmobile Festival Is Returning After 3 Year Hiatus
Did you know that at one point in time Michigan held the record for the highest number of registered snowmobiles in the entire U.S?. With 178,109 registered snowmobiles in 2021, according to the Michigan DNR, we have since fallen to 3rd place behind states like Wisconsin and Minnesota but there is no denying that snowmobiling is one of the most popular winter activities in the state.
What Ever Happened to Igloo Dining?
Winter in Michigan kind of marks the end of the outdoor dining season. Sure, there are places that have heaters and or enclosed patios, but whatever happened to igloo dining?. I feel like dining in an igloo began as a super cool trend and a neat way to make the most of winter in Michigan. Bars and restaurants were taking advantage of having the extra tables despite Michigan's colder months not being super hospitable.
If You Hit a Deer in Michigan, Is It Legal to Take the Antlers?
We might be coming to the tail end of deer season, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a chance you might hit a deer. Unfortunately, Michiganganders are involved in lots of car/deer accidents every year. According to the Michigan State Police website, there are about "50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan" every year. And sadly, these accidents can cause some serious damage.
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
3 of the Snowiest Places in the U.S. are in Michigan
30 Year report shows West Michigan is one of the snowiest places in the country. If you love snow, lots of snow, Michigan is the place for you. But it's not just Northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula getting all that white stuff. That Lake Effect snow is serious business. That must be why two cities in West Michigan are in the top 10 snowiest cities in the United States. Let's break it down.
A ‘Stonehenge-Like’ Structure Exists In Lake Michigan, and is 9,000 Years Old
It's amazing, in the early times of civilization how many cultures around the world managed to do the same thing, without even knowing these other cultures existed. The Pyramids around the world were all built between 3,000 and 5,000 years ago, and multiple examples of "Stonehenge-like" structures have been found around Europe.
The Abandoned Elevator and Depot in Dorr, Michigan
The old elevator and depot seen in the gallery below are from the village of Dorr in Allegan County. However, since around 2015 the elevator has been demolished…but you’ll still see some photos of it pre-demo. As for the community of Dorr, it was original home to the...
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?
Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes
Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
These Michigan Spots Have The Best Breakfast In the State According To Food & Wine
I love working in radio, but getting up at the buttcrack of dawn has never really been my thing. I do, however, love getting up early on the weekend to enjoy a nice big breakfast. One of my favorite places to grab breakfast on the weekend is Cherie Inn. I...
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
Ridiculous Myths About Michigan That Other States Believe
The stuff that people from other states believe to be true about Michigan is bonkers. People that have never been to Michigan tend to share a handful of common misconceptions about the Mitten State. Some of these myths about Michigan are hilariously wrong. Others might be a little too close for comfort.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
Michigan Is A HUGE State, How Big Are We?
I literally have zero life. I think about random stuff like "how deep are the Great Lakes" or "how do planes actually lift off the ground". Another random thought I am thinking about right now is "how big is Michigan compared to the other states in the U.S.". If you...
These Are The Greatest Mysteries in Michigan, Illinois, & Indiana
Often times unsolved mysteries leave many wondering about their surroundings, especially when the mysteries involve disappearance or weird places. From mysterious lights and death to weirdly cursed stones, the mysteries that exist within the midwest are wild. Mysteries Unloaded is a TikTok page solely devoted to "going over mysteries and...
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
Check Out Michigan’s Awesome 2023 Country Concert Lineup
I know it's still early, but it's time to start planning and saving because 2023 is shaping up to be a great year for country concerts. There are a whole bunch of fantastic country artists who are bringing their tours to Michigan. People like Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs, to name a few. And that doesn't even include who we might see at Faster Horses this summer, because, at the time of writing this article (December 8th), they've yet to announce the lineup. However, we do know that it's going to be taking place Friday, July 14th through Sunday, July 16th, so be sure to mark that on your calendar!
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0