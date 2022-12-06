Read full article on original website
A boxer seemed to freak out his opponent when he asked during a face-off if he wanted to kiss
Sandor Martin asked Teofimo Lopez if he wanted to have a kiss before they exchange blows during a Top Rank boxing show Saturday.
Boxing Insider
Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch
“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
worldboxingnews.net
Erased Deontay Wilder KO foe says he was ‘out-of-shape’ and ‘fat’
The man who dropped Deontay Wilder ‘officially’ for the first time in his career has revealed he was not in shape for their battle. Harold Sconiers, who battled Wilder in October 2010 at Fantasy Springs, says he was a late call-up for the contest. Discussing the event in...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
Boxing Scene
Tank's Trainer: They Still Don’t Wanna Give Him His Props; We’re Putting Everybody On Notice
Calvin Ford feels Gervonta Davis doesn’t get anywhere near the type of respect the fighter he has long trained deserves. According to Ford, even detractors should start to think differently about the 28-year-old knockout artist after he embarks on what they expect will be a very successful 2023. Ford and Davis expressed respect toward undefeated Hector Luis Garcia during a press conference Monday in Washington, D.C., but Ford noted that Davis will beat the Dominican southpaw in a way that’ll turn heads.
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces end of retirement to challenge Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.
Manny Pacquiao is out of retirement and has some big names in mind. ‘PacMan’ has been out of action since a showdown with Yordenis Ugas last August. The bout was a short-notice one for the Cuban. Pacquiao was previously slated to face Errol Spence Jr., but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
worldboxingnews.net
When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos
There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight. After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers. Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Says Thurman Was Never Serious About Fighting Him: 'We Don't Believe You, Keith'
It’s all a game of bluff with Keith Thurman, according to Terence Crawford. Crawford, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, had some harsh words for his 147-pound confrère in a recent interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast. Thurman, a former titlist from Clearwater, Florida,...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
worldboxingnews.net
Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Boxing Scene
Sandor Martin: I Hope Lopez Takes Me As An Authentic Threat; Not An Easy Walk In The Park
Teofimo Lopez beat the most accomplished, skillful southpaw the former lightweight champion could’ve fought in recent years. A confident Sandor Martin promised that he’ll do something Saturday night, however, that Vasiliy Lomachenko couldn’t accomplish when he opposed Lopez in October 2020. The Spanish southpaw predicted during an interview with BoxingScene.com that he’ll pull off another upset on short notice when he boxes Lopez in their 10-round main event at Madison Square Garden in New York (ESPN; 9 p.m. ET).
Timothy Bradley Jr.: Breaking down Lopez-Martin and Crawford-Avanesyan
Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Sandor Martin and Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan go head to head on Saturday. Here's what you should look for in both fights.
Boxing Insider
Terence Crawford Takes His Own Route
Give Terence “Bud” Crawford this: he goes to the beat of his own drummer. The current WBO welterweight champion of the world was supposed to be facing fellow titlist Errol Spence Jr in a legit superfight before the end of the year, but in a maddening development for fans, the negotiations fell through. And so, Crawford has decided to face David Avanesyan in a scheduled 12 round title bout that will go down this weekend in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. It’s a bout that Crawford is easily expected to win, though the fight will be the main event of a pay per view card.
UFC 282: Suddenly vacant light heavyweight belt at stake
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have been waiting for their shot at the light heavyweight title, and neither expected it to come Saturday. They were supposed to compete in the co-main event of UFC 282 until champion Jiri Prochazka pulled out last month of his fight with second-ranked Glover Teixeira because of a shoulder injury. With the title suddenly vacant, third-ranked Blachowicz (29-9) and No. 4 Ankalaev (18-1) were moved up the main event. Ankalaev is a minus-340 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Blachowicz, 39, found out about the championship opportunity after the flight from his native Poland to Las Vegas, his phone buzzing after landing. Blachowicz read the text message from his manager four times before he really believed it, and calls it an “early Christmas gift.”
