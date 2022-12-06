ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Insider

Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch

“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer

For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ

Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Boxing Scene

Tank's Trainer: They Still Don’t Wanna Give Him His Props; We’re Putting Everybody On Notice

Calvin Ford feels Gervonta Davis doesn’t get anywhere near the type of respect the fighter he has long trained deserves. According to Ford, even detractors should start to think differently about the 28-year-old knockout artist after he embarks on what they expect will be a very successful 2023. Ford and Davis expressed respect toward undefeated Hector Luis Garcia during a press conference Monday in Washington, D.C., but Ford noted that Davis will beat the Dominican southpaw in a way that’ll turn heads.
WASHINGTON, DC
worldboxingnews.net

When a frustrated Floyd Mayweather offered to fight the Klitschkos

There was a time when Floyd Mayweather was so frustrated with the level of competition he was facing he wanted to fight at heavyweight. After beating Victor Ortiz back in 2011, Mayweather took to the microphone to challenge the all-conquering Klitschko brothers. Vitali and Wladimir were reigning supreme in the...
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo

By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
NEBRASKA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
Boxing Scene

Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out

Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Boxing Scene

Sandor Martin: I Hope Lopez Takes Me As An Authentic Threat; Not An Easy Walk In The Park

Teofimo Lopez beat the most accomplished, skillful southpaw the former lightweight champion could’ve fought in recent years. A confident Sandor Martin promised that he’ll do something Saturday night, however, that Vasiliy Lomachenko couldn’t accomplish when he opposed Lopez in October 2020. The Spanish southpaw predicted during an interview with BoxingScene.com that he’ll pull off another upset on short notice when he boxes Lopez in their 10-round main event at Madison Square Garden in New York (ESPN; 9 p.m. ET).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Insider

Terence Crawford Takes His Own Route

Give Terence “Bud” Crawford this: he goes to the beat of his own drummer. The current WBO welterweight champion of the world was supposed to be facing fellow titlist Errol Spence Jr in a legit superfight before the end of the year, but in a maddening development for fans, the negotiations fell through. And so, Crawford has decided to face David Avanesyan in a scheduled 12 round title bout that will go down this weekend in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. It’s a bout that Crawford is easily expected to win, though the fight will be the main event of a pay per view card.
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

UFC 282: Suddenly vacant light heavyweight belt at stake

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have been waiting for their shot at the light heavyweight title, and neither expected it to come Saturday. They were supposed to compete in the co-main event of UFC 282 until champion Jiri Prochazka pulled out last month of his fight with second-ranked Glover Teixeira because of a shoulder injury. With the title suddenly vacant, third-ranked Blachowicz (29-9) and No. 4 Ankalaev (18-1) were moved up the main event. Ankalaev is a minus-340 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Blachowicz, 39, found out about the championship opportunity after the flight from his native Poland to Las Vegas, his phone buzzing after landing. Blachowicz read the text message from his manager four times before he really believed it, and calls it an “early Christmas gift.”

