Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
FedEx driver confessed to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girlMuhammad Junaid MustafaParadise, TX
Fed Ex Driver Arrested and Charged in Death of 7-year-old Girl. Her Body Found 6 Miles from Her Homejustpene50Boyd, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenTexas State
Related
wbap.com
Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability
WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
Weatherford community hosts 2 vigils in 1 day to honor Athena Strand
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Parker County officials hosted two vigils for Athena Strand in Weatherford on Tuesday, which is about 30 miles from where the seven-year-old lived in Paradise. This comes days after authorities said Strand was abducted and murdered by a FedEx driver outside her rural home in Paradise.
Thousands Gather for Memorial Service for 7-Year-Old Athena Strand
Thousands turned out for Athena Strand's memorial service. The 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver.Photo byLeslie Yu/UnsplashonUnsplash. Thousands came together to remember the life of 7-year-old girl Athena Strand. Strand was the 7-year-old girl that was kidnapped and murdered by a delivery driver. Fox 4 reports that Athena's mother gave her first public statement since her child was murdered. A vigil was held in Wise County on Tuesday.
KHOU
13-year-old Unique prays for a family that will 'care and be there' for her after years in foster care system
DALLAS — What we humans are capable of doing with our mental and physical selves can be very inspiring. Today's Wednesday's Child had the opportunity to attend a performance that is just as unique as she is, and WFAA was there for the magical moments. The cast of “'Twas...
Christmas Lights 2022: Lights on Fort Worth’s Trail Creek Drive Makes One Singular Sensation
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Athena Strand to be laid to rest after being killed by FedEx driver
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Athena Strand will be laid to rest in a private funeral service Friday, and her mother told reporters Athena will be cremated. "She will come home in an urn," Maitlyn Gandy said in tears. "Because I'm not anywhere close to letting my baby go." Athena's...
Grief-stricken community 'looking after each other,' following Athena Strand's death
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Athena Strand's hometown of Paradise, Texas is a tight-knit community of about 500 people. And her death has stunned and saddened not just her city but all Wise County.Pink was 7-year-old Athena Strand's favorite color - and those who knew her say that matched her bright personality."I had never seen her not smiling. She was always very happy," said Phil Erickson, Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church Cottondale.So a grieving community draped its trees and streets - and themselves - in pink, for Athena and her family. Kayla McConnell couldn't find a pink shirt anywhere in...
KHOU
Man accused of abducting, killing 7-year-old Athena Strand was delivering her Christmas present, mom reveals
WISE COUNTY, Texas — The mother of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who was abducted and killed by a FedEx driver last week, spoke to the public Thursday about the case against the suspect. Maitlyn Gandy was joined by her family, and their attorney as she shared memories about her daughter....
kswo.com
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
WFAA
Athena Strand's classmates, dressed in pink, wave to motorcycles in her honor
Athena Strand was found dead in Wise County on Friday. On Monday, a group of motorcyclists rode in her honor - and they passed Athena's school on the way.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver
Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
20-year Army veteran arrested for going AWOL, sits in North Texas jail awaiting trial
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It's a story of a violent police raid on a North Texas home to arrest an Army soldier for going AWOL.But the soldier at the center of it is a decorated war veteran who says her arrest is the result of retaliation and race.An armed team of U.S. Marshals and Grand Prairie police officers stormed a home with guns drawn and pointed – children scream in panic while authorities searched for a woman you might think committed a violent felony. But that woman, Sergeant First Class Shantaya Williams, has a clean record according to her attorney. In...
Wise County mourns the loss of a young child
Students, teachers and staff will be wearing pink in the Paradise school district – in memory of seven year old Athena Strand, the missing first grader whose body was found Friday
Comments / 0