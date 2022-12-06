ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon’s Home-Schooling Surge During Pandemic Starting to Cool

By Alex Baumhardt
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nG0pk_0jZUErw000

Oregon’s pandemic home-schooling boom is beginning to cool off, new state data shows.

The number of students taught at home this year is down about 7.5% from last year in 14 of the state’s 19 Education Service Districts that responded to Capital Chronicle data requests and that track total home-school enrollment at the beginning of the school year. Parents who choose to home-school their kids must report their intent to do so with one of the state’s 19 regional districts, which cover all 197 school districts in the state. The service districts coordinate certain services and resources that are more cost-effective to share between multiple districts.

Support The 74's year-end campaign. Every gift will be matched dollar for dollar.

Home-school enrollment among those districts is still about 40% higher today than it was in 2019, before the pandemic moved classes online for over a year.

Parents don’t have to report why they are choosing to home school when they register, but Rosalyn Newhouse, a volunteer with the Oregon Homeschool Education Network, said many members of the group’s Facebook page have discussed why they haven’t sent their kids back to school.

“People who became involuntary home-schoolers during the pandemic said, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize my kid was under so much stress,’” Newhouse said. “A lot of parents are saying, ‘Actually, this has worked out really well for us and we’re going to stick with it.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgSZW_0jZUErw000

Between 2019 and 2020, the number of students registering for home schooling in Oregon shot up about 71%, from just over 18,000 to more than 31,000.

It was part of a nationwide trend. Between the spring of 2019 and the fall of 2020, the number of students registered for home schooling across the country doubled, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Among Black and African American students, the number taught at home quintupled.

Data from 18 states analyzed recently by The Associated Press shows a slight decline in home-schooled numbers since the pandemic, about 17%, but not a return to pre-pandemic levels.

In six of the 14 districts the Capital Chronicle reviewed, the number of home-schoolers is still up 30% or more from pre-pandemic levels. In two districts — the Columbia Gorge and South Coast — the number enrolled today has sunk below pre-pandemic levels.

In Oregon, the numbers have increased the most in the most populous districts.

In the Multnomah Educational Service District, which oversees Centennial, David Douglas, Parkrose, Corbett, Gresham-Barlow, Portland Public and the Riverdale school districts, the number of home-schoolers is up about 2% this year, and remains up about 422% from pre-pandemic levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Euzjd_0jZUErw000

In 2019, 725 students in the Multnomah district were enrolled in home school. Today, about 3,800 are — nearly 4% of the district’s estimated 100,000 students.

Newhouse said the numbers tend to be highest in counties such as Washington and Multnomah where parents have more resources for home schooling.

“Where the populations are larger, there are more opportunities to hook up with other home-schoolers, so it’s easier to form a community,” she said.

Home-schooled students still make up a relatively small portion of the overall student population in the state. Even with the boom in 2020, the number enrolled in home schooling was about 5% of the state’s total student population.

Home schooling in Oregon involves little oversight. The Oregon Department of Education recommends content standards and a framework for teaching at home on its website, but parents aren’t required to use it. Students need test for comprehension in major subject areas at grades three, five, eight, and 10. When it comes to earning a diploma at graduation, it’s up to local high schools to decide whether to award one.

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com . Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Schools Scramble to Find Teachers as CA Expands Transitional Kindergarten

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $2.7 billion initiative to expand transitional kindergarten to all 4-year-olds. The state gave school districts only 13 months to prepare for the first wave of the expansion, which began this school year. That’s not much time, especially during a pandemic and in the midst of a dire teacher shortage. School districts […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

Exclusive: All Teacher Shortages Are Local, New Research Finds

K-12 teacher shortages — one of the most disputed questions in education policy today — are an undeniable reality in some communities, a newly released study indicates. But they are also a hyper-local phenomenon, the authors write, with fully staffed schools existing in close proximity to those that struggle to hire and retain teachers. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
The 74

Meet Skye, the 12-Year-Old Reporter Covering Georgia’s Runoff Election

Updated, Dec. 8 Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock was re-elected to the U.S. Senate with 51% of the Georgia vote, besting his GOP challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock became the state’s first Black U.S. Senator after winning a special election in 2020, and now becomes Georgia’s first Black U.S. Senator elected to a full six-year term. Skye […]
GEORGIA STATE
The 74

Map: In Decade Since Sandy Hook, Nearly 500 Killed in Mass Shootings Across U.S.

After the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, parents of murdered children set out to implement tougher federal gun laws. Nearly a decade later, their advocacy finally found success.  In June, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act which, although limited in scope, offers the most significant federal […]
NEWTOWN, CT
The 74

They Lost Their Kids at Sandy Hook 10 Years Ago. Their Fight is For Life

This article was published in partnership with The Trace. Sign up for its newsletters here. With an infectious smile, 7-year-old Daniel Barden softly tapped the drums, his steady beat holding together the fledgling family band. The quartet’s intimate performance brought life to the Best Western hotel in Monticello, New York, where Mark and Jackie Barden had gathered […]
NEWTOWN, CT
The 74

Indigenous Languages Make Inroads into Public Schools

Whenever November would roll around, James Gensaw, a Yurok language high school teacher in far northern California, would get a request from a school administrator. They would always ask him to bring students from the Native American Club, which he advises, to demonstrate Yurok dancing on the high school quad at lunch time. “On the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

South Dakota Social Studies Revision Meeting Draws Nearly 900 Public Comments

The South Dakota Board of Education Standards will hold its second meeting since revealing the revised social studies standards that drew controversy again this summer. A day before the official deadline to register or submit public comments, the Board had received nearly 900 comments from teachers, school board members, parents, school administrators and more. The […]
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The 74

3 Misconceptions About Pandemic-Related Learning Loss

The recent release of the 2022 NAEP scores, which showed historic learning declines in math and reading two years following the onset of the pandemic, has brought renewed urgency to conversations around learning losses and recovery. Beliefs about these topics shape how policymakers, educators and parents act to support students moving forward. Yet our research […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The 74

Schools That Lost Students During Pandemic Haven’t Recovered Enrollment

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers in the number of students at traditional public schools in North Carolina. While average daily membership (ADM) at traditional schools is up from last year, it is still below where it was before COVID-19. On the other hand, charter school ADM is now almost 20% higher than […]
The 74

Colleges Asking All Students to Complete Survey About Free Speech on Campus

The University of Wisconsin System sent a survey to students on Monday looking for their feelings about the state of free speech on the system’s campuses across the state. The survey had previously been planned for May, but objections from chancellors, including by UW-Whitewater Chancellor James Henderson, who criticized the survey when he resigned from […]
WISCONSIN STATE
The 74

The 74

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy