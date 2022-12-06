Read full article on original website
Evansville man accused of murder makes first court appearance
(WEHT) - The man accused of murdering Gamia Stuart in Evansville earlier this week is being held without bond after appearing in front of a judge on Thursday.
wevv.com
Evansville dad charged in infant child's death sentenced to prison
An Evansville father who was charged in the 2020 death of his infant child has been sentenced to prison. Court records show Rashid Caruthers was sentenced to nine years in prison with 562 days of jail credit towards his sentence. Caruthers was arrested back in June of 2020, after police...
Evansville convicted felon sentenced to over 12 years in prison
(WEHT) - Luke Smith III, 48, of Evansville, was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
14news.com
Newburgh man sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs in Posey Co.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh man will serve prison time for selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County. According to a press release, 29-year-old Nicolas Alvarez appeared in court on Thursday where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. A Posey Co. jury previously found Alvarez guilty of...
HPD: Juvenile charged with robbery after Garfield Avenue shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police say a weed robbery led to a shooting on Garfield Avenue. The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says on November 25, around 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Ave while trying to sell marijuana. Police say on December 9 a male juvenile was […]
Two arrested after search warrant reveals 2,000 fentanyl pills
The Evansville Police Department announced it had arrested two people on drug charges as a result of an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF).
wevv.com
'Career criminal' from Evansville sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for gun and meth charges
A "career criminal" from Evansville has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for crimes of illegal gun possession and meth trafficking, according to federal authorities. A Thursday announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says that 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was...
Police chase ends with two arrests in Central City
(WEHT) - Two people were arrested on Wednesday night after leading law enforcement on a chase through Central City.
wevv.com
Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat
An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
wevv.com
Two people face drug and neglect charges
Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
Evansville felon pleads guilty after halfway house escape
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending a year in federal prison after authorities say he escaped from a halfway house. Brett Clark, 40, was sentenced to 12 months after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. Court documents show that Clark was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by […]
Local high school student in court on rape charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Luke Samuel Pokorney, a Central High student accused of six counts of rape and several counts of battery, was given a not guilty plea by the court and received a no contact order during a preliminary hearing. According to the Vanderburgh County Jail, Pokorney, 18, was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of […]
wevv.com
18-year-old facing felony charge after child assaulted on the way to bus stop in Warrick County
An 18-year-old is facing a felony battery charge after an assault that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to an affidavit. A Warrick County Sheriff's Office affidavit says that the incident happened in November, when a child under the age of 14 was walking to their school bus stop. The...
wrul.com
Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie
On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
wrul.com
Anderson Arrested On Multiple Charges Following Traffic Stop
Driving too fast in a school zone resulted in the arrest of a Carmi woman on Wednesday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department observed 20 year old Hannah A Anderson of Stevan Street speeding and initiated a traffic stop. Anderson was arrested and is being charged with Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration due to No Insurance. She was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Anderson paid bond and was released a few hours later. No court date has been set at this time.
Coroner identifies man killed in Newburgh crash
(WEHT) - The Office of the Warrick County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash that caused a fire in Newburgh on Tuesday.
14news.com
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say 44-year-old Clifton Fletcher shot 37-year-old Gamia Stuart several times in front of her apartment on Clayton Avenue on Sunday. Police say when Stuart was shot, she was on the phone with her friend, Whitney Gregory. 14 News sat down with Gregory today to go...
wevv.com
Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
Evansville gas station robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspect
Police say a CountryMark gas station on Diamond Avenue and Stringtown was robbed at gunpoint around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday by an unknown suspect.
wevv.com
Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County
Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Dubois County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says the crash happened early Thursday on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of Saint Anthony. It's not clear what caused the crash, but authorities...
