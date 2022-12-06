Coming off of an emotional-high win over the Ole Miss Rebels, the Memphis Tigers opened the game against Arkansas Little Rock on Tuesday night lackadaisically. Prior to tip, Penny Hardaway told Dave Woloshin on air that he was concerned about the team taking this game seriously and it showed in the way they played. Memphis took almost two full minutes before scoring their first basket, but the Tigers pushed through and came out on top 87-71 for their fifth straight win.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO