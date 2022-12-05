Read full article on original website
WLBT
UPDATE: Suspect in Taylorsville school threat arrested
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect. According to the Taylorsville Police Department, a juvenile suspect (identified as male) threatened to bring a gun to Taylorsville Attendance Center after a reported domestic incident with the suspect’s girlfriend on Monday, Dec. 5.
WDAM-TV
Seminary woman charged with aggravated DUI, allegedly causing the death of an unborn child
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a crash that allegedly resulted in the death of an unborn child last year. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Rikki Blackwell, of Seminary, was arrested at a residency on Monroe Road. She was booked into the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 2:14 p.m. and charged with homicide death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI.
WDAM-TV
JCSD searching for shooting suspect’s whereabouts
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department now has the full name of a suspected shooter to go along with a nickname. JCSD sad investigators are seeking the whereabouts of Stephen Shane “Cornbread” Poole as the prime suspect in the wounding of William Parker on Saturday near Moselle.
WTOK-TV
Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season. JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday. Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. deputy coroner rules no foul play in missing Hub City man’s death
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has provided an update on the ongoing death investigation of a Hub City man whose body was found after recently being reported missing. HPD says that according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, through a preliminary autopsy report done on 50-year-old...
WLBT
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
impact601.com
WDAM-TV
Late-night shooting in Hattiesburg causes property damage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg community was startled by gunfire in the early Wednesday morning hours. The Hattiesburg Police Department said that officers responded to a report of a shooting on Butler Avenue around 2 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At the scene, witnesses told officers that a house...
WDAM-TV
One shot in Hattiesburg domestic incident; investigation ongoing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A possible “love triangle” resulted in one Hattiesburg man getting shot. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on William Carey Parkway around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. Shortly after arriving on the scene, a local hospital notified law enforcement...
WDAM-TV
Charge filed against WCHS student in Tuesday’s incident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A charge has been filed against the Wayne County High School student in connection to Tuesday’s incident. According to the Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch, WCSD Police Chief Chris Sargent filed a charge of possession of a weapon on campus against the 16-year-old boy in Wayne County Youth Court. Other charges are possibly pending.
Family seeking answers in Mississippi man’s death; blames law enforcement for failing son
The family of a Fayette man whose disappearance in early October ended with his remains found on a piece of private land in Taylorsville is seeking both justice and answers as to what happened to him. Rasheem Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described by his family as an intelligent, hardworking...
WLBT
Georgia man faces several charges after assaulting Mississippi officer
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Georgia man was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, and possession of stolen property. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a stolen Ford Bronco out of Georgia traveling on I-20 and proceeded to pull the vehicle over.
WDAM-TV
Jones County raid yields drugs, weapons, stolen ATV
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Drugs, weapons, digital scales, a car and even a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle were confiscated Friday when Jones County Sheriff Department narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Jones County. Deputies arrested Patrick Francis, 44, Laurel, and charged him with trafficking of a...
WTOK-TV
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp has confirmed to News 11 that a man in the Beaverdam Community is dead. Kemp said that the victim, John Parker, 42, was found unresponsive in a residence on County Road 224 Monday morning. The Parker and another individual had gotten...
WLBT
Lockdown leads to student’s arrest after altercation, firearm discovered at WCHS
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County High School student has been arrested after bringing a firearm to campus Tuesday morning. According to WCHS Principal Robert Hathorn, he received reports of multiple shootings in and around the Wayne County area this past weekend that the student in question was possibly involved with.
WLBT
Mendenhall High student stabbed multiple times during school fight
Officials continue search after find vehicle of man last seen on Thursday
The car of a Mississippi man missing in Pike County since Thursday, Dec. 1, has been found in Marion County. Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted in social media that Roosevelt McDaniel’s vehicle, a a gray Kia Rio sedan, was located Sunday afternoon off of Riverbend Road in Goss on Ivy Landing in Marion County.
Driver ejected from truck during Jones County crash
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two drivers were injured after a crash in Jones County on Monday, December 5. The crash happened around noon on Highway 84 at Highway 29. The crash involved an 18-wheeler log truck and a GMC pickup. According to witnesses, the GMC was exiting the on-ramp to head south on Highway […]
WLOX
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
WDAM-TV
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a Hattiesburg man missing since Nov. 22 was discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police were notified about 3 p.m. Sunday of a deceased person off Lakeview Road. At that time, a death investigation was initiated, Hattiesburg police said. As the investigation progressed,...
