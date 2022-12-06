At the 67th Golden Globe Awards in 2010, James Cameron’s “Avatar” triumphed on two of its four nominations, in the categories of Best Drama and Best Director. At the time, the groundbreaking sci-fi epic was one week away from becoming the highest-grossing film of all time and, in Cameron’s mind, was just the start of an expansive series. Now that its first sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is finally complete, there are new box office and awards records on the horizon. For instance, the “Avatar” franchise could be the first to ever achieve two top Golden Globe wins. Gold Derby’s...

11 MINUTES AGO