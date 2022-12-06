Read full article on original website
Why Are Harry Styles Fans Mad at TikTok Star Brittany Broski?
Who knew Spotify Wrapped could cause so much drama?. When TikTok star Brittany Broski revealed her top artists of 2022 on her Instagram Story after Spotify Wrapped dropped Nov. 30, Harry Styles fans weren't impressed. The "As It Was" superstar didn't appear in her top 5 list, prompting die-hard stans,...
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
How ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Breakout Dolly de Leon Prepared For the Role of Abigail
Dolly de Leon had to be convinced to audition for Triangle of Sadness, the Palme d’Or-winning comedy directed by Ruben Östlund, which has earned her rave reviews. She had been grinding away at auditions for commercials in her native Philippines, booking about 45 percent of the jobs and feeling hopeless about her career. “I just thought, ‘No one ever chooses me, so I’ll just go and have fun with it,’ ” she says of her approach to each gig. The attitude ended up serving her well. As Abigail — a worker on the cleaning staff of a luxury yacht, who starts...
15 Best Pop Albums of 2022
As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back on some of the best pop albums of 2022. As pandemic restrictions eased back even more this past year, artists started touring again — and many did so with new music to promote. Even artists who didn't make it out on the road graced us with new bops, bangers and ballads.
Win Tickets to Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium in 2023
Remember that time Taylor Swift ticket sales broke the internet? Or maybe Taylor Swift ticket sales broke you. Many folks spent hours upon hours recently trying to snatch up tickets to Taylor's highly anticipated 2023 Eras tour, including a three-night run at Gillette Stadium, only to be shut out. We...
John Travolta and More Celebs React to the Death of Kirstie Alley
Celebrities and former co-stars are paying tribute to Kirstie Alley following her death. On Monday (Dec. 5), Alley's official Twitter account announced the star's passing. She died from cancer. One of the first celebrities who honored the actress was her former Look Who's Talking co-star, John Travolta. The pair starred...
Cardi B Admits What Is Stopping Her From Releasing New Music
Cardi B recently told her fans why it's taking so long for her to release her sophomore album. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to speak to her followers and ended up opening up about the four-year holdup on a new LP. "I do have anxiety,"...
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Golden Globes history: ‘Avatar’ looking to be 1st franchise to take top movie award twice
At the 67th Golden Globe Awards in 2010, James Cameron’s “Avatar” triumphed on two of its four nominations, in the categories of Best Drama and Best Director. At the time, the groundbreaking sci-fi epic was one week away from becoming the highest-grossing film of all time and, in Cameron’s mind, was just the start of an expansive series. Now that its first sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is finally complete, there are new box office and awards records on the horizon. For instance, the “Avatar” franchise could be the first to ever achieve two top Golden Globe wins. Gold Derby’s...
Buzzards Bay Family Thrilled to Be a Part of New Holiday Movie ‘Spirited’
A Buzzards Bay couple anxiously awaited the premiere of the new holiday movie Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, not just to watch two comedic superstars, but to see their jewelry get some screen time. Chris and Kelly Christopulous of Mardigan’s Maile were chosen to create a custom piece...
Rhode Island Dad Looking For Love on New Hulu Reality Show
A new reality show on Hulu features a single dad from Rhode Island looking for love. But can he find it on reality TV?. Monday night, Hulu started streaming new dating show Back in the Groove. The concept is loosely based on How Stella Got Her Groove Back and features three women in their 40s getting back in the dating game in a houseful of men aged 22-32 who typically date older women.
