MMA thanks DOER for Municipal Aggregation Guide, offers one suggestion
Marian Swain, Deputy Director of Policy and Planning. Re: Municipal Aggregation Manual and Best Practices Guide. On behalf of the 351 cities and towns of the Commonwealth, the Massachusetts Municipal Association is writing to offer comments as the Department of Energy Resources evaluates the draft Municipal Aggregation Manual and Best Practices Guide.
Administration announces $7M in IT and efficiency grants
At a State House event yesterday, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced $7 million in fiscal 2023 grants awarded through two Community Compact programs: Information Technology and Efficiency and Regionalization. IT grants totalling $5 million were awarded to support technology-focused initiatives in 61 municipalities, and 17 Efficiency and Regionalization grants, totalling...
Amherst explores reparations at the municipal level
As the second community in the country to establish a fund addressing the historical and ongoing damage of structural racism, the town of Amherst has since been examining what a reparations program could look like at the municipal level. In December 2020, the Town Council passed a resolution to “end...
MMA seeks members for its five policy committees
Local officials are invited to fill a limited number of positions available on the MMA’s five policy committees for 2023. More than 100 local officials from communities across Massachusetts serve on MMA policy committees, which advise the MMA Board of Directors, MMA staff and MMA members on legislative, regulatory and public policy issues.
