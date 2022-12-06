ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Palladium Futures Slides By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:52 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,917.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 57, 99.99% below its average volume of 5662208702.96. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Cocoa Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 3.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:53 EST on Friday, 9 December, Cocoa (CC) is $2,567.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 3963, 99.97% below its average volume of 16880425.94. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

EUR/CHF Up Momentum: 0.96% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.96% for the last 10 sessions. At 08:06 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.932% up from its 52-week low and 6.757% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news

EUR/JPY Rises By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.65% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Friday, 9 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.92. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.686% up from its 52-week low and 2.991% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news

Natural Gas Futures Down By 11% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 11.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:54 EST on Friday, 9 December, Natural Gas (NG) is $5.98. Today’s last reported volume for Natural Gas is 11906, 99.99% below its average volume of 5452392893.55. Volatility. Natural Gas’s last week,...
via.news

Smith & Wesson Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped by a staggering 21.71% in 5 sessions from $12.39 at -21.71, to $9.70 at 15:44 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell by a staggering 21.38% in 10 sessions from $0.39 at 2022-11-25, to $0.31 at 14:59 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.08% to $11,073.52, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
NEW YORK STATE
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 9 December, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,060.74. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 656652010, 89.67% below its average volume of 6360360965.19. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

NYSE FANG Up By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.33% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:12 EST on Friday, 9 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,869.78. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.33% up from its 52-week low and 0.77% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

MongoDB Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 9.41% to $195.07 at 15:58 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Is 19% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 19.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,587.47. Investing in the Hang Seng Index isn’t for everyone. However, the index’s performance is an important barometer of the overall stock market in Hong Kong, which is one of the world’s largest equities markets. The index is the most widely quoted barometer of the Hong Kong economy and is closely followed by traders, investors and analysts.
via.news

Gevo Stock Drops By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped by a staggering 15.42% in 5 sessions from $2.14 at -15.42, to $1.81 at 13:11 EST on Friday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Gevo’s...
COLORADO STATE
via.news

MongoDB Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MongoDB (MDB) rising 23.01% to $177.98 on Wednesday while NASDAQ fell 0% to $0.00. MongoDB’s last close was $144.69, 74.64% below its 52-week high of $570.58. Is MongoDB Stock a Good Investment?. Historically, investors have awarded a premium valuation to...
via.news

CBOE Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.98% for the last session’s close. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.83. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.93% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.18 and 0.78% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.01.

