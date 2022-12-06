Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
MLB
Ng, Marlins still targeting upgrades at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Marlins have been quiet through the first two days of the Winter Meetings, but not for lack of trying. General manager Kim Ng on Tuesday night confirmed the club targeted free-agent center fielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger (Cubs), first baseman Josh Bell (Guardians) and left-hander Andrew Heaney (Rangers).
MLB
Padres close out Winter Meetings with late-night Preller-palooza
SAN DIEGO -- Trea Turner is a Phillie. Aaron Judge is a Yankee. But the Padres had a Plan X. An eventful week at their hometown Winter Meetings culminated late Wednesday night with news that Xander Bogaerts had agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with San Diego. That deal, which is pending a physical, has not yet been confirmed by the team.
MLB
Twins remain focused on shortstop with Correa on radar
The free-agent dominoes are starting to topple at last -- and the Twins hope they’ve put themselves in position to catch Carlos Correa when he lands. The biggest piece of the offseason puzzle fell into place in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, when Aaron Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal to return to the Bronx. That began a cascade of lesser free-agent deals in quick succession -- but there still hasn’t been action on the shortstop that Twins fans care most about.
MLB
After Judge, Yanks' key signing was Cashman
The new contract for Aaron Judge, as long as one of the home runs that just made him as rich as he is, was only one of the most important signings for the Yankees at the Winter Meetings. The other, equally important if the Yankees want to finally win again and that means win a World Series, was Hal Steinbrenner bringing back his general manager, Brian Cashman.
MLB
What's next for Phillies after busy Winter Meetings?
SAN DIEGO -- If you wondered how the Phillies would respond to their 2022 National League championship season, they answered with a flurry of moves this week at the Winter Meetings. First, Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal Monday. Second, Taijuan Walker agreed to a four-year, $72...
MLB
Pirates land top pick in inaugural Draft Lottery
SAN DIEGO -- The Pirates’ brass occupied itself during the second day of the Winter Meetings on Tuesday. The organization reached agreements with a pair of free-agent relievers, then shifted its attention toward other matters. But as the MLB Draft Lottery was about to begin, general manager Ben Cherington asked the big question.
MLB
2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick
SAN DIEGO -- The return of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings for the first time since 2019 brought a packed house and plenty of activity in the Major League phase on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 15 players were taken in that portion of the Rule 5,...
MLB
What's next for Sox after Bogaerts' departure
The news of Xander Bogaerts agreeing to terms with the Padres on an 11-year, $280 million contract hit Red Sox Nation hard, and with good reason. Bogaerts was a franchise cornerstone who helped Boston win World Series titles in 2013 and ’18. He had been with the organization since signing as an international free agent out of Aruba as a 16-year-old in ’09.
MLB
'More the merrier': Xander joins stacked Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres wrapped up Winter Meetings week with a Friday afternoon press conference at Petco Park, where they introduced the newest Padre to the city of San Diego. Or should we say ... Xan Diego. "I'm looking forward," said Xander Bogaerts, fresh off signing his 11-year, $280...
MLB
Behind the scenes of MLB’s first Draft Lottery
When you see the numbers “11-8-10-2,” what do you think of?. No, that isn’t your high school locker combination. Those were the first four ping pong balls drawn at the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery on Tuesday in San Diego, awarding the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLB
5 big questions raised by Judge's massive deal
At the end of the day, Aaron Judge had to stay a Yankee, didn’t he? Whatever changes the organization may or may not have gone through over the last decade, if the Yankees -- the Yankees! -- were outspent on their best, most beloved, most iconic player … well, would they even be the Yankees anymore?
MLB
Tigers working to 'build a culture,' boost offense after Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Scott Harris is expecting a busy December after the Tigers president of baseball operations leaves the Winter Meetings, but he has good reason to. He’s getting married in about a week. Presumably, Harris will turn off his cell phone for the ceremony. But at some point,...
MLB
Winter Meetings activity sets up Pirates' to-do list
PITTSBURGH -- Well, that was an action-packed last couple of days, now wasn’t it?. With Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade prior to the Winter Meetings, the Pirates’ brass arrived in San Diego as one of the talks of the town. Reynolds might not have been moved over the last couple of days, but between a pair of free-agent signings, the Rule 5 Draft and the winning of the inaugural Draft Lottery, the festivities will end with the Pirates having made a fair amount of headlines.
MLB
Marlins preach patience after quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Though progress was made at the Winter Meetings, Marlins general manager Kim Ng won't be satisfied when she hops on her cross-country flight back to South Florida. Miami was active in the Rule 5 Draft and completed its Elieser Hernandez/Jeff Brigham trade with the Mets by acquiring...
MLB
Rockies must keep shopping after quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt made it clear publicly and, more importantly, to representatives of free agents, that he would not acquire anyone who will block the path of the organization’s best prospects. The three-plus days of Winter Meetings ended with the Rockies acquiring no player...
MLB
Gibson brings veteran presence to young O's roster
Once Kyle Gibson first met with the Orioles’ leadership group earlier this offseason, the 35-year-old right-hander called up one of his former teammates. After all, this person would know exactly what pitching for Baltimore is like. Gibson reached out to Jordan Lyles, who thrived in a workhorse role for...
MLB
When Robin Ventura charged the mound vs. Nolan Ryan
Nolan Ryan plunked 158 batters during his Hall of Fame career, but it was his final HBP that sparked one of baseball's most surreal moments. When the 46-year-old right-hander drilled 26-year-old Robin Ventura with a pitch in the third inning on Aug. 4, 1993, nobody could have imagined what would happen next. Ventura dropped his bat, tossed his helmet to the ground and charged the mound.
MLB
Sox close Meetings with two big moves, one departure
SAN DIEGO -- The Winter Meetings started slowly for the Red Sox, but then they ended in a frenzy, with the club adding two key new players but losing a franchise cornerstone. On Wednesday morning, the Sox reached agreement on a two-year, $32 million deal with veteran closer Kenley Jansen.
MLB
Nationals focus on future at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The last time the Winter Meetings were held in person in 2019, the Nationals inked Stephen Strasburg to a record-setting contract. This year, they addressed building their future young core. After finishing the 2022 season with the worst record in the Majors, the Nationals made the first...
Comments / 0