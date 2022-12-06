COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thirty nine members of the Ohio State football team have earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for their work in the classroom this fall, the conference announced on Friday afternoon. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list, have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

