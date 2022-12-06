Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Named to Fall Academic All-Big Ten Team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This fall, 124 Ohio State student-athletes have been named to the Academic All-Big Ten team, the Big Ten Conference announced Friday. In all, 1,619 student-athletes from across the conference were recognized from the seven fall sports. The 124 honorees is the second-best all-time for Ohio State,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Twelve Buckeyes Earn Academic All-Big Ten Accolades
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This fall, 12 members of the Ohio State men’s cross country team have earned a spot on the Academic All-Big Ten team. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Seventeen Buckeyes Named Academic All-Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This fall, 17 members of the Ohio State women’s cross country team have earned a spot on the Academic All-Big Ten team. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list as of Nov. 1 for fall sports), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wootton Named 2022 All-American by United Soccer Coaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior midfielder Laurence Wootton has been named a 2022 Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced Friday. Earlier this week, Wootton was named a first team member of the 2022 All-North Region squad. Wootton, a native of Stoke-on-Trent, England, was...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
39 From Ohio State Football Are Academic All-Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thirty nine members of the Ohio State football team have earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for their work in the classroom this fall, the conference announced on Friday afternoon. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list, have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Advances to First Regional Final Since 2004
AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 3 seeded Ohio State Buckeyes (22-9, 15-5 B1G) beat No. 2 seeded Minnesota (22-9, 15-5 B1G) in four sets (22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19) in the NCAA regional semifinals on Thursday to advance to the program’s first regional final since 2004. Minnesota took a...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
14 Buckeyes Claim Academic All-Big Ten Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Fourteen members of the Ohio State field hockey team are Academic All-Big Ten honorees this fall, the conference office announced today. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, as verified by being on the official squad list, have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Updates on Ohio State NIL Collective Organizations
Statement from Ohio State Senior Vice President & Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director Gene Smith. There has never been a more exciting time to be a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Excellence within our programs and remarkable experiences for our student-athletes will always be the standard at Ohio State, while competing for championships, academic excellence and graduating, and preparing for life after sports are our goals.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Reveal 2023 Schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2023 Ohio State women’s lacrosse schedule includes 16 regular-season contests, including nine in Columbus. The upcoming campaign will be the first for the Buckeyes in the Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium, which will be complete in the new year. “We are so excited for the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Track and Field Announces 2023 Schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rosalind Joseph, in her first year as director of the Ohio State track and field and cross country programs, has announced the Buckeyes’ indoor and outdoor schedules for 2023. View the women’s schedule HERE and the men’s schedule HERE. The indoor slate includes...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Collaborates with Columbus City Schools and 2nd and 7 Foundation
Columbus City Schools are committed to decreasing the chronic absenteeism rate at its schools and among individuals. Students who maintained good attendance or climbed one attendance category between Nov. 7 and Dec. 2 were invited to attend the Ohio State women’s basketball game with principals being in charge of selecting these students.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts New Hampshire Thursday Morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 3/4 Ohio State women’s basketball team (8-0, 1-0 B1G) hosts New Hampshire (4-6) on Thursday for an 11 a.m. tip. The game will be broadcast on B1G+. In partnering with the Columbus City Schools and the 2nd and 7 Foundation, Ohio State will...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Michael Doss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Michael Doss, the three-time All-American safety from Canton, Ohio, who returned for a senior season in 2002 determined to help Ohio State win a national championship, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday evening as a member of the 2022 class in Las Vegas.
