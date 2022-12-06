Read full article on original website
Related
Pop goes the antitrust bubble
Investors and regulators may have fallen prey to an economic illusion of substantial dimensions.
These Two Cannabis Companies Have Been Sued For Mislabeling THC Content
Dovel & Luner, a litigation boutique law firm, filed a class action lawsuit against Ironworks Collective Inc. and Stiiizy LLC on behalf of California consumers who purchased cannabis products with inaccurate THC content labels. The lawsuit alleges that defendants, who make, sell, and market “Stiiizy” brand cannabis products, overcharged consumers by illegally selling products whose THC content was represented as substantially higher than it actually was.
Comments / 0