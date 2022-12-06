ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Biden visits Phoenix to highlight Arizona's high-tech manufacturing

By Mark Phillips
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RZtb_0jZTV08o00

In north Phoenix, it's impossible to miss the area under construction as you drive along Interstate 17 near the exit to Loop 303.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's $12-billion chip plant is taking shape.

On Tuesday, with President Joe Biden in attendance , TSMC announced phase two, increasing the company's investment in Arizona to $40 billion.

This will make it the single largest private investment ever in Arizona and one of the largest foreign direct investments in U.S. history.

TSMC also announced a plan to build a second facility that will produce advanced 3-nanometer (nm) chips by 2026.

The company announced its plans to develop even more cutting-edge chips than originally proposed at its current facility under construction, going from 5 nanometers down to 4 nanometers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5sKk_0jZTV08o00

These semiconductors are pivotal to the nation's supply chains, as the pandemic exposed.

During his remarks, the President discussed how TSMC’s new investments in Phoenix are a result of his economic plan – including the CHIPS and Science Act, and his commitment to addressing the economic and national security concerns of not producing lead-edge semiconductors in the U.S.

The arrival of TSMC to Phoenix was years in the making.

Representatives from TSMC and Taiwan met with Governor Doug Ducey and Sandra Watson, the CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority in 2017.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego's first international trip as mayor was to Taiwan.

When the deal was announced in 2020, the city projected the initial $12 billion investment would have an economic impact of $38.2 billion over 20 years.

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council said the plant is expected to create nearly 4,300 jobs over 10 years.

President Biden also discussed how his economic policies are helping small business owners, construction workers, engineers, senior citizens, and families across Maricopa County.

Two years ago, the Phoenix unemployment rate was 6.5%, over 9,000 Phoenix residents had filed for bankruptcy, and roughly one in six small businesses was permanently closing.

Today, the Phoenix area unemployment rate is down to 3.2%, while the overall Arizona economy grew by 6.3% in 2021 — the most in 16 years.

Companies are making investments across the state: last year Intel broke ground on a $20-billion semiconductor facility in the state , and KORE Power, a lithium-ion battery cell manufacturer, will soon break ground on a large-scale battery facility in Buckeye.

Executives from TSMC’s supplier base and customer base also attended the event, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, TSMC’s founder Morris Chang, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, among others.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, and U.S. Representatives Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Tom O’Halleran, and Greg Stanton also attended the event. In addition, Governor Doug Ducey, Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, and former U.S. Congresswoman Gabby Giffords attended.

RELATED: Gov. Ducey visits Taiwan, Republic of Korea to attract semiconductor industry to Arizona

The TSMC plant under construction is enormous by any measure: 5.6 million square feet.

According to APS, the plant will use 200 megawatts of power. It's the equivalent of powering 30,000 homes in Arizona.

The plant will also use a lot of water, but Sarah Porter, the Director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU's Morrison Institute for Public Policy, says water loss won't be extensive.

TSMC says 65% of its water will come from an in-house reclamation system which Porter says will reduce its reliance on City of Phoenix water.

Comments / 7

Arizona Maricopa
4d ago

That loser is doing this for his image. Where's funding for a desalination plant that's BADLY needed or to develop housing and businesses where there's trashy housing and crime?? All for Show Joe. 👎

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?

Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
newsnationnow.com

Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns

(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

In this combination of photos Arizona gubernatorial candidates, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS televised debate on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix and Democrat Katie Hobbs smiles prior to a televised interview in Phoenix, Oct. 18, 2022. Arizona's top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, Dec. 5, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s who bought multimillion-dollar homes in Valley

The top two priciest houses to sell in metro Phoenix during the second week of November are in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. David and Cynthia Miller paid cash for a new home in Paradise Valley’s Mountain Shadows Resort. The house wasn’t listed for sale, and no information about it was available. Delaware LLC AZ CSA RE II sold it.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong

Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Just 1 Arizona Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive

When it comes to real estate, Arizona is home to so many expensive homes. But did you ever stop to think what zip codes are the most expensive?. RealtyHop compiled a list of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. — and just one Arizona zip code made the list. Here's how they did it:
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Man wins largest table games jackpot in Arizona history

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Christmas came early for a Phoenix man playing blackjack at an Arizona casino. Officials say 21-year-old Luis Rodriguez Gomez won over $1 million at Gila River Resorts and Casino's Lone Butte location. Gomez's $1,100,075 prize is the largest table games jackpot in state history, officials said. "I...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tier 2 water restrictions for Arizona could start as soon as Jan 1

Pastor Dave Forrester lost his home earlier this year in a fire. His congregation at Wings of Life Worship Center stepped up to fill the gap. Arizona highest in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that about...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Gummi World brings hundreds of jobs to Chandler

Gummi World today announced the company will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new, dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The ceremony will take place December 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 70 North Juniper Dr. Chandler. The Mayor of Chandler is expected to attend.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy