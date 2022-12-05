Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedesertreview.com
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Seeley
— On Monday, December 5, at approximately 1 p.m., Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputies from the El Centro Station responded to a residence on the 1900 block of Holt Avenue, in Seeley, California. The call was in reference to a male subject that pulled out a rifle and threatened to shoot the reporting party, according to a press release.
yumadailynews.com
Local elementary school receives gun threats, student found not creditable
YUMA - Yuma police received a call about a possible threat that a student said about taking a gun to school. A parent called the Mary A. Otondo School and told the administration their child overheard the threat at school. The investigation started on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at about...
yumadailynews.com
Yuma police are looking for the people involved in the car crash shooting
No injuries have been reported from a car crash that happened in Yuma. Police received the call about shots being fired. The incident happened on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at around midnight in the area of 1400 block of South 11th Avenue. Police say that multiple shots were first fired...
Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced
A Yuma man, charged with sexual abuse after a runaway teen was found in his home, received his sentence in court yesterday. The post Yuma man under investigation in connection with runaway gets sentenced appeared first on KYMA.
Man shot to death in Seeley by deputies
A man was shot to death today by deputies in Seeley, California. The post Man shot to death in Seeley by deputies appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Sparta boxing homicide suspects nearing pre-trial and setting
EL CENTRO — Kimberly Vega, one of the suspected alleged to be in connection to the fatal June 2021 shooting of an El Centro resident was present at the Imperial County Superior Courthouse in El Centro Wednesday, November 9, for a pre-trial and setting of jury trial. Vega is...
calexicochronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office ID’s Man Fatally Shot by Deputy in Seeley
SEELEY – The identity of the person who was shot and killed by a county Sheriff’s Office deputy after allegedly assaulting a deputy in Seeley was released by authorities on Tuesday, Dec. 6, a day after the fatal incident. Prior to the shooting, Alberto Quintero Gomez, 28, is...
Shots fired from vehicle during chase
The Yuma Police Department responded to a report of shots fired last Saturday night. The post Shots fired from vehicle during chase appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico
Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings. The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade
The Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce had its Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3. The post Highlights from El Centro Christmas parade appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Guadalupe Rubio
May 7, 1927 - December 6, 2022. Guadalupe "Lupita" Rubio, passed away at the age of 95 surrounded by her loved ones on December 6, 2022. Guadalupe was born in Sinaloa, Mexico on May 7, 1927. She moved to Mexicali and married Adrian C. Rubio and had 8 children. On September 1968 they immigrated to Brawley, California where they made their home. Guadalupe was a homemaker for many years and after her husband passed away she began attending the Brawley Congregate Meal Site where she proudly volunteered for 23 years. It was there that she met many friends and soon after began attending Zumba classes 3-4 times a week. Guadalupe was known for her delicious home-cooked meals, buñuelos & champurrado.
yumadailynews.com
Man from Yuma broke into a home, charged for raping a woman, goes on trial
YUMA - The man from Yuma who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in front of her own child back in March of this year, appeared in court for a trial setting or change of plea hearing. The man was Antonio Payne, a 26 year old man. Yuma police...
thedesertreview.com
Private nursing school opens doors in El Centro
EL CENTRO — Members of the community attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Honor Health Sciences (HHS) private nursing school on Tuesday, December 6. Located at 968 N Imperial Ave, the event was hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Chan, the president of HHS, alongside the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (IVRCC).
thedesertreview.com
Frye Chapel Mortuary opens doors in Valley's south end
The building was skillfully designed with the intention to invite mourners to celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones with professional funeral services before burial. Built within a year, the mortuary's grand opening ceremony was postponed to December due to the intense heat in July. Several members of the community’s...
thedesertreview.com
Vernon John Welker
June 4, 1946 - November 9, 2022. Vernon John Welker was born on June 4, 1946 in Oakland, California. Vernon spent years in the Imperial Valley residing in Salton City, California as a bee keeper. Vernon, passed away in New York City on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the age of 76. He is survived by three sisters, Beverly Chance, Roxalie Jones, Roberta Risso, four nieces, six nephews, and extended family. He will be missed by his three surviving sisters and family.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro selects new library director
EL CENTRO — The City of El Centro has selected Isabella Marqués de Castilla as the new Director of the El Centro Library, according to a press release. Effective December 1st, Isabella will lead the newly opened El Centro Library and support its mission of providing quality materials and programs to meet the El Centro community's educational, informational, cultural, and recreational needs.
These Imperial Valley Farmers Want to Pay More for Their Colorado River Water
Alex Jack says he’s not charged enough for the water he uses at his Imperial Valley farm. Because the Colorado River water shared by him and his neighboring farmers who make up the vast agricultural economy in the middle of the desert is so cheap, he says, farmers have little incentive to conserve.
thedesertreview.com
Land advisory group brokers sale of industrial property in Holtville
101,665-square-foot facility on ±21.3 acres sold for $4.2M. Cushman & Wakefield announced Tuesday, Dec.6, in a press release that the firm had brokered the sale of a 21.3 acre industrial site in Holtville. Currently a cooler facility, the property consists of 101,665 square feet of industrial building improvements, comprising 57,310 square feet of cooler space, two shop buildings, and office space.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $30K Sold in Imperial County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $13 million. There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at Jimmie’s Market in Winterhaven, in Imperial County. It is worth $30,540, the California Lottery announced.
Comments / 0