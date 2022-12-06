MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects accused in the 2021 killing of a Dodgeville man in Madison pleaded guilty Tuesday morning. Court records indicate Avieon Little, 25, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. He is due in court again for a hearing in February. However, the records note his sentencing will be scheduled after the trial of his co-defendant in the killing of Keshaun Davis-Williams.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO