Superior, WI

nbc15.com

Sauk Prairie PD searching for construction site burglar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Prairie Police Department is asking the community to be on lookout after a burglary at a construction site Tuesday. Officials said the thief stole several high-dollar construction tools and equipment from a construction trailer on the 2300 block of Broadway St. Police believe the suspect used bolt cutters to remove the lock from the trailer.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
WISN

Two bodies found in car on ﻿Northridge Lake

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a call around noon on Thursday for a car at Northridge Lake. When 12 News crews arrived at the scene, the car was on the lake bank. Police have not confirmed if the car was extracted from the lake or if it was found along the embankment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Complaint: Lakeside St. homicide suspect killed stepbrother

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man on Lakeside Street in Madison was identified as the victim’s stepbrother in a criminal complaint released Wednesday. Edward I. Smith is accused of first-degree intentional homicide for the killing of 36-year-old Shantarie Riley. Smith appeared in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

State agent wants Dane Co. DA recused in Quadren Wilson shooting case

A community fundraiser was started to treat one veteran's tumors. The public is getting a chance to voice their opinion about Amtrak coming to Madison. Wis. youth health survey reveals steady increase in stress, anxiety among high school students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Rising numbers of students also reported...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Charges filed against State St. shooting suspect, no arrest made yet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of shooting someone on State Street last month allegedly had a confrontation with the victim the day before the shooting, a criminal complaint revealed. Charges were filed Wednesday against 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson, who is still at large. Jefferson is accused of attempted first...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
SUPERIOR, WI
nbc15.com

Life sentence handed down for 2019 Columbia County killing

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A West Allis man learned his fate for the killing of a Town of Leeds man during what prosecutors described as a random home invasion. Jason Kijewski was handed a life sentence with the chance of extended supervision, after 30 years served, for killing Keith Wolf in 2019.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Madison killing pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects accused in the 2021 killing of a Dodgeville man in Madison pleaded guilty Tuesday morning. Court records indicate Avieon Little, 25, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. He is due in court again for a hearing in February. However, the records note his sentencing will be scheduled after the trial of his co-defendant in the killing of Keshaun Davis-Williams.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Madison leaders discuss public safety, community initiatives

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials held a briefing Thursday where they discussed public safety in the community. “One of the most concerning impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the elevated levels of violence across the country, including here in our community.”. Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway spoke...
MADISON, WI
KCCI.com

TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint

MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
MADISON, WI

