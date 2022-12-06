Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Federal labor regulators and Superior police investigating death of worker at Superior shipyard
Federal labor regulators and Superior police are investigating the death of a worker who fell off a ship Monday at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. The Superior Police Department said police, fire and emergency services responded to a call around noon yesterday for a man who fell about 50 feet from a boat in dry dock at the shipyard.
nbc15.com
Sauk Prairie PD searching for construction site burglar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Prairie Police Department is asking the community to be on lookout after a burglary at a construction site Tuesday. Officials said the thief stole several high-dollar construction tools and equipment from a construction trailer on the 2300 block of Broadway St. Police believe the suspect used bolt cutters to remove the lock from the trailer.
WISN
Two bodies found in car on Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a call around noon on Thursday for a car at Northridge Lake. When 12 News crews arrived at the scene, the car was on the lake bank. Police have not confirmed if the car was extracted from the lake or if it was found along the embankment.
Dorow allows suspect 2 days to go to jail; instead man attacks family: Police
An Oak Creek man accused of stabbing his in-laws had been sentenced to jail the day before. However, a Waukesha Judge running for State Supreme Court allowed him two days to report.
nbc15.com
Complaint: Lakeside St. homicide suspect killed stepbrother
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man on Lakeside Street in Madison was identified as the victim’s stepbrother in a criminal complaint released Wednesday. Edward I. Smith is accused of first-degree intentional homicide for the killing of 36-year-old Shantarie Riley. Smith appeared in...
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
nbc15.com
TSA: Passenger who put dog in backpack for screening was unsure of protocol
TSA: Passenger who put dog in backpack for screening was unsure of protocol
boreal.org
17 charged in major drug trafficking case dismantled by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
nbc15.com
State agent wants Dane Co. DA recused in Quadren Wilson shooting case
State agent wants Dane Co. DA recused in Quadren Wilson shooting case
nbc15.com
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
Watertown man dies after falling around 50 feet at Superior shipyard
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 64-year-old Watertown man died Monday after falling around 50 feet while working at a shipyard in Superior, police in the northern Wisconsin city said. In a news release, the Superior Police Department said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. at Fraser Shipyards. A 911 caller reported the man fell off a ship and roughly 50 feet...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison man’s car stolen soon after it was returned
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - They say no good deed goes unpunished. A Madison man who loaned his car to a roommate had it stolen soon after the vehicle was returned, the city’s police department reported. The victim told Madison Police Department investigators his roommate returned the car Monday night....
nbc15.com
Charges filed against State St. shooting suspect, no arrest made yet
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of shooting someone on State Street last month allegedly had a confrontation with the victim the day before the shooting, a criminal complaint revealed. Charges were filed Wednesday against 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson, who is still at large. Jefferson is accused of attempted first...
nbc15.com
Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver’s restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Janesville Police said the suspect stole two Macbook computers on Monday evening after displaying a black handgun in the […]
nbc15.com
Life sentence handed down for 2019 Columbia County killing
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A West Allis man learned his fate for the killing of a Town of Leeds man during what prosecutors described as a random home invasion. Jason Kijewski was handed a life sentence with the chance of extended supervision, after 30 years served, for killing Keith Wolf in 2019.
nbc15.com
1 of 2 suspects in 2021 Madison killing pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the suspects accused in the 2021 killing of a Dodgeville man in Madison pleaded guilty Tuesday morning. Court records indicate Avieon Little, 25, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. He is due in court again for a hearing in February. However, the records note his sentencing will be scheduled after the trial of his co-defendant in the killing of Keshaun Davis-Williams.
nbc15.com
City of Madison leaders discuss public safety, community initiatives
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials held a briefing Thursday where they discussed public safety in the community. “One of the most concerning impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the elevated levels of violence across the country, including here in our community.”. Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway spoke...
KCCI.com
TSA discovers dog in a carry-on bag at Wisconsin airport checkpoint
MADISON, Wis. — The Transportation Security Administration found a small dog inside a carry-on backpack when going through the X-ray machine at an airport in Wisconsin. TSA officials told sister station WISN that the passenger was unaware of the screening protocol and did not tell security officers about her dog.
New report says Wisconsin traffic safety laws need improvement
Wisconsin's traffic safety laws came under scrutiny after a new report rated it as one of 36 states that need improvements.
