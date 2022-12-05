Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Charleston Wine + Food offering eligible in-state businesses complimentary booths in Culinary Village
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Wine and Food Festival is only a few months away, and organizers are excited to highlight the food, drinks and other offerings of South Carolina with special complimentary booths in the Culinary Village just for brands and businesses based here in the state. Certain...
live5news.com
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
live5news.com
Wildlife officials report record number of wood stork nests
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State wildlife officials said a record number of wood stork nests were recorded in South Carolina for 2022 marking the third time the state has set a new mark in the past four years with nearly 4,000 nests. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said...
live5news.com
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery in North Carolina. Dalton Radford left work and was heading to his second job when he stopped for a Monster energy drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
live5news.com
Religious cult leader found with trailer full of underage wives, officials say
SPOKANE, Wash. (KPHO/Gray News) – A self-proclaimed leader of the Fundamentalist Church of the Latter-Day Saints was found in Arizona with a trailer full of underage girls, authorities say. The FLDS is known for its history of marrying underage girls. The “prophet” or president of the group, Warren Jeffs,...
Comments / 0