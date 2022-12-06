MSNBC Host Joy Reid Says Lindsey Graham Chauffeuring Herschel Walker Proves GOP Lacks Respect for Black Men

One of the many positives here is it should really help the GOP finally realize Trump not only doesn’t have any coat tails, but his endorsement may be a kiss of death. Given the closeness of the outcome, there’s probably a reasonable possibility a better qualified GOP candidate could have done better, and a Republican senator might be headed to DC if Trump hadn’t saddled them with a guy who was so breathtakingly unqualified for the job. Kudos to Stacey Abrams for her work creating a Dem GA get out the vote infrastructure.
People still don’t get it. Walker was a PLOY to get into office so the could discredit him to put who they really wanted in office.
He agreed to be the puppet..I believe that they would have impeached him or whatever the process is to replace Herschel if he had won..They wanted the spot
Related
Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Herschel Walker’s ‘major mistake’ was not using her
Lindsey Graham Almost Breaks Down Into Tears Begging People To Vote For Herschel Walker
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Mary Trump: "Donald will burn everything to the ground" if GOP tries to move on from him
'Hypocrisy Off The Charts': Lindsey Graham Mocked For Tearful Herschel Walker Plea
First Lady War: Jill Biden Stripped Melania Trump's 'Tacky' White House Renovations, Thought She 'Had Awful Taste'
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Lindsey Graham Still Thinks Electing Herschel Walker Will Make Children Of Color Want To Be Republicans
Jim Jordan launches smear campaign against Trump special counsel Jack Smith on Fox News
'The Laughing Stock Of The World': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted After His Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
Barack Obama Didn’t Have To Roast Herschel Walker Like This, But We’re Glad He Did
Trump accused of ‘stealing’ from Herschel Walker campaign with deceptive fundraising emails
SEAN HANNITY: This is a national disgrace
Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm
Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Herschel Walker Said He Got Into Law School. That Seems Highly Unlikely.
Potential Republican Presidential Candidate Cancels Walker Campaign Events
Black Enterprise
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 388