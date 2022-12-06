MSNBC Host Joy Reid Says Lindsey Graham Chauffeuring Herschel Walker Proves GOP Lacks Respect for Black Men

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is undoubtedly the most annoying type of racist. One couldn’t even say that he’s out of touch with non-white people in America, because he was never in touch in the first place. He clearly doesn’t know anything about the vast majority of Black people or people of color. He doesn’t know our views. He appears to assume Black people will just follow anyone as long as they’re Black, despite the fact that we persistently prove that notion to be false through our lack of support for Black conservatives. He doesn’t know our needs or the issues we’re most concerned with—but he sure as hell thinks he knows what’s best for us.

