Dec. 8—MANKATO — Charges filed against a St. Cloud man accuse him of beating up a man before stealing $1,582 worth of items off him, including his cellphone and shoes. Ronald Clarence Wilson, 40, was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery and simple robbery and a misdemeanor for assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO