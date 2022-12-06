ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges: Robbery suspect stole man's cellphone, shoes

Dec. 8—MANKATO — Charges filed against a St. Cloud man accuse him of beating up a man before stealing $1,582 worth of items off him, including his cellphone and shoes. Ronald Clarence Wilson, 40, was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery and simple robbery and a misdemeanor for assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
