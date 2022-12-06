Read full article on original website
UPDATED: Jury finds Mankato man not guilty for attempted murder, guilty of assault
Dec. 9—MANKATO — A jury acquitted the suspect in September's Echo Street shooting of attempted murder but convicted him of assault with a dangerous weapon Friday. Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed's trial in Blue Earth County District Court began Tuesday. Jurors began deliberations Thursday afternoon. After the verdict Friday, defense...
Charges: Robbery suspect stole man's cellphone, shoes
Dec. 8—MANKATO — Charges filed against a St. Cloud man accuse him of beating up a man before stealing $1,582 worth of items off him, including his cellphone and shoes. Ronald Clarence Wilson, 40, was charged with felonies for aggravated robbery and simple robbery and a misdemeanor for assault Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
