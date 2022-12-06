Read full article on original website
herdzone.com
Yosef Named 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-America Second-Team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Redshirt senior men's soccer forward Milo Yosef named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men's Soccer All-America Second-Team on Friday. Yosef had quite the season for the Herd. The forward from Aachen, Germany, won several awards during the 2022 campaign including the 2022 Sun Belt Men's Soccer Player and Offensive player of the year awards in addition to the Week One Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of Week for recording a hat-trick against VCU on August 25, one of his four multi-point games and two multi-goal efforts in addition to being named a 2022 MAC Hermann Semifinalist on Wednesday.
herdzone.com
Thundering Herd Dominate to Open 2022-23 Track and Field Season
HUNTINGTON, W.Va .— The Marshall University women's track and field team won the Marshall Opener Friday night at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Indoor Complex. The Herd scored 85 points and set two new school records in the victory over Morehead State. Mikah Alleyne broke the...
herdzone.com
Defense leads Marshall women past Wright State, 72-47
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall shot 65 percent from the floor in the first quarter and never looked back in a 72-47 win over Wright State in front of 747 fans at Cam Henderson Center on Friday evening. Mahogany Matthews scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds –...
herdzone.com
Following Historic Win, Marshall Hosts Wright State Friday Night
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - After a game in which Marshall scored over 100 points, the top ranked three point shooting team in the Sun Belt Conference meets Wright State Friday night at the Cam Henderson Center. PROMOTIONS. White Out. Friday is a White Out! We want our fans to wear white...
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Basketball Closes Keystone State Road Trip at Robert Morris
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Coming off an 82-71 victory at Duquesne on Thursday, the Marshall University men's basketball team (8-1) is now on an eight-game win streak as it closes out its Pittsburgh-area road trip at Robert Morris (4-6, 1-1 Horizon League) on Saturday. Game Information. Date: December 10, 2022.
herdzone.com
Herd Men’s Hoops Hits the Road for Contest at Duquesne
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team (7-1) carries a seven-game win streak up I-79 to Pittsburgh for a road contest against the Duquesne Dukes (7-1) on Thursday. Game Information. Date: December 8, 2022. Opponent: Duquesne Dukes. Place: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Arena: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Time: 7 p.m.
marshall.edu
An ‘I Do’ Marshall Moment
Calvin Hunter and Olivia Roberts are engaged in front of family and friends during Marshall’s Homecoming game in October. The black cap and crisply ironed gown. The tassel, swaying with each movement, with a shiny, gold ’22 prominently displayed. The feeling of accomplishment and pride hearing “Olivia Roberts” booming through the sound system as the first step is taken across the stage.
Ohio University Southern celebrates nurse pinning ceremony
IRONTON – Ohio University Southern celebrated the accomplishments of students Thursday, December 8, 2022, with a Pinning Ceremony. Associate Director Michelle Theiss welcomed the graduates and noted the many challenges this class had faced, including COVID-19 moving instruction to online platforms and limiting in person interaction. “Despite this, they formed lasting bonds and lifelong friendships,” Theiss said.
Ironton Tribune
Sisters win Ironton Bucks
Two sisters from Kentucky were the winners of this year’s Ironton aLive Small Business Saturday’s Ironton Bucks contest. It was a last-minute decision that brought Lynette Speaks, of Raceland, Kentucky, and Lori Miller, of Boyd County, Kentucky to Ironton on Oct. 26. Speaks said they started the day...
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
WSAZ
The Cline twins join Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. on “Home for the Holidays” tour
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan native, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., made headlines when he won America’s Got Talent. Now he’s taking two more AGT stars, the Cline twins, on tour with him. They stopped by Studio 3 to talk about all the details.
appalachianhistory.net
Barnett Hospital: A Glimpse of Healthcare Racial Segregation
Please welcome guest author Brandy McGhee. Growing up and living in Appalachia most of her life, Brandy has strong ties to the area. After becoming and working as a nurse for 20 years Brandy became interested in the history of the Appalachian region and specifically the evolution of healthcare and nursing in Appalachia. Brandy is an assistant professor of nursing at Marshall University, which puts her in a great position to research and learn about Appalachian history. Currently, Brandy is working toward her PhD in nursing education and administration at William Carey University.
Steve-O makes visit to South Charleston Lowe’s
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was no typical Tuesday night at the South Charleston Lowe’s, as a comedy superstar made an appearance at the store. Lowe’s of South Charleston took to social media Tuesday night to share the news, along with some photos taken with team members which saw the television star enthusiastically giving the “thumbs up” hand sign.
Lockdown lifted at elementary school in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 3:55 p.m.): Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder says he is looking into an alleged pursuit in the Enslow Park area related to the lockdown at Meadows Elementary School. At this time, Huntington Police Department (HPD) does not have further details on the pursuit. 13 News also reached out to Cabell […]
34 cats rescued from home in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday. The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea […]
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
Psychologist offers advice to parents and students after West Virginia ‘swatting’ hoax
Huntington high school was one of many targeted by what's known as "Swatting" Wednesday.
2 West Virginia cities near top of list of most sinful cities
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the top 50 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The ranking, with 1 being the most sinful and 182 being the least sinful, Charleston is ranked 22 and Huntington is ranked 42. The study says […]
2 taken to hospital after crash in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (11:17 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave SE near Thayer St. are now open. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston are closed after a crash. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash involved two vehicles. They say that two people were taken to the hospital. There is […]
thelevisalazer.com
Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, WV
Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Christopher was born October 29, 1982 in Huntington, WV to Steward Longsworth Jordan Jr. and Joan A. Johnson. Christopher is survived by his parents Steward L. Jordan, Jr. and Joan A....
