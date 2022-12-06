David Eugene “Andy” Anderson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born August 8, 1952, in Quebec, Canada, the son of Herb and Mary Smith Anderson. Andy was a lifelong Lyons resident. He graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1970. Andy worked for 10 years for Lyons Salt and 20 years for Palleton of Kansas, Lyons. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, and a lifetime member of the NRA. Andy was an Eagle Scout leader for many years, where he received many awards and ribbons for his accomplishments. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and conservationist. Andy was known by many for being excellent in everything he did. In 2006, Andy was married to Tana Lane in Lyons. They later divorced. He is survived by his nephews, Doug Radcliffe and wife Tawana of Lyons, KS, and Derek Radcliffe and wife Jamie of Decatur, IL; nieces, Amanda Wilcox of Great Bend, KS, and Genevive Radcliffe of Des Moines, IA; step-children, Dawnita Westover and husband Gene of Augusta, KS, James Lane of Alaska, and Crystal Coberley of New Hampshire; sister, Sarah Radcliffe-Galbrith of Overland Park, KS; seven grandchildren; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews. Andy is preceded in death by his parents. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations be given to Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons to help with funeral expenses. The family would like to thank Quivira Transit, Rice County Council on Aging, and the Lyons Police Department for their excellent service. Condolences and memories of Andy may be left at www.birzerfuneralhomes.com.

LYONS, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO