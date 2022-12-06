Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
Sterling’s Rollerson Has 2nd Half to Remember in Win
North Newton, Kan. – It has been a couple of years since the Sterling Warrior men’s basketball team has had a conference road win. Sterling took to the court in an attempt to squash that trend Wednesday night when they traveled to North Newton, Kan. to take on the Bethel College Threshers. Sterling was able to accomplish their task in a 75-67 win.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Upsets Andover in Wall of Fame Night at the Roundhouse
McPHERSON, Kan. – It was another test for the McPherson Bullpup Basketball teams as they looked to bounce back from Tuesday’s losses at Derby, as they played host to the Andover Trojans Friday Night, for Wall of Fame Night at the historic McPherson High School Roundhouse. Both Andover...
Andale officials announce protocols for basketball game against Valley Center Friday night
Renwick 267 officials have announced protocols for Andale's basketball game against Valley Center scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9.
adastraradio.com
Zion Burgess Named Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson’s 2023 Youth of the Year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Thursday night in front of a packed house at the Crystal Ballroom at the Burt, Zion Burgess was announced as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hutchinson’s 2023 Youth of the Year. Burgess, a junior at Hutchinson High School, was one of three vision leaders competing for the Club’s highest honor. Other nominees included Noah Khokhar, a senior at Hutchinson High School, and Joe Martinez, a junior at Nickerson High School.
adastraradio.com
Warrior Football Welcomes Lanford as next Offensive Coordinator
Sterling, Kan. (scwarriors.com) – Sterling College Athletics, and Vice President for Athletics, Scott Downing, announced Tuesday that Reggie Langford ’15 will be the Warrior’s next Offensive Coordinator. Reggie is no stranger to Sterling College football having played and coached here in the past. Downing had this to...
adastraradio.com
Kedzior Powering Dragon Backfield in Second Go-Around at National Title
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Dylan Kedzior did not see much of the field during his freshman year two seasons ago. The third-year sophomore, who was a freshman in Drew Dallas’ first season as the head coach of the Hutchinson Community College football team in 2020, was a special teams player who made the most of the his time when he jogged with the unit onto the field. He did rotate through on offense – the Claremore, Oklahoma native rushed for 221 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
Buhler man among KSHSAA Hall of Fame inductees
TOPEKA, Kan. - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.
KWCH.com
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
adastraradio.com
Kyle Q Zumalt
Kyle Quentin Zumalt, 81, of South Hutchinson, passed away December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born April 5, 1941, in Hutchinson, the second of four children born to Charles and Berniece (Stout) Zumalt. Kyle attended Lincoln Elementary School, Sherman Jr. High School, and graduated from Hutchinson High School....
adastraradio.com
Chris Young Enters GCAA Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, NV – Hutchinson Community College men’s golf coach Chris Young was enshrined into the Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Monday night. The GCAA Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced on Monday at the GCAA Hall of Fame Banquet at the Planet Hollywood resort.
adastraradio.com
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Cunningham
Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Cunningham, 76, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. She worked as a coding clerk at Farmers Alliance, a secretary at Kansas Cylinder Head, an executive secretary at McPherson Chamber of Commerce, and an office manager at McPherson Area Council.
adastraradio.com
Billy Frank “Bill” Ruark
Billy Frank “Bill” Ruark, 95, of Wichita, Kansas, passed away December 7, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital, Wichita. He was born March 26, 1927, in Hamilton, Kansas, the son of Charles D. Ruark Sr. and Bessie Leona Watson Ruark. Bill has resided in Wichita since 1950, formerly of Chase, Kansas. He attended Chase High School before joining the United States Navy. Bill served in the United States Navy during World War II from April 26, 1945 until his honorable discharge on May 2, 1946 in the Seabee 302 Battalion unit. He was the manager of the tool and die department at Learjet in Wichita from 1963 until retiring in 1990. Bill was a member of the Pathway Christian Church, and the American Legion both of Wichita. On July 9, 1944, Bill was united in marriage with Twila Jean Pugh in Chase. She preceded him in death on January 7, 2021. He is also preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Deanne Ruark. Bill is survived by his three sons, Roger Ruark of Wichita, KS, Cary Ruark and Lisa McQuade of Wichita, KS, and Mark Ruark and Julia Van De Ven of Big Piney, WY; sister, Donna Lackey of Sterling, KS; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Chase Springdale Cemetery, Chase, Kansas with Rev. Todd Hutchins and Rev. Tom Hawks officiating. Memorials may be given to Pathway Christian Church, Wichita or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
adastraradio.com
Leroy Aloysius Meyers
Leroy Aloysius Meyers, 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 17, 1937 in Cunningham, KS, the son of August and Francis (Vierthaler) Meyers. Leroy entered the Airforce in February 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1963. He worked...
WIBW
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The coach of Topeka High School’s basketball team has started a petition to remove fans from Valley Center High School sporting events following an incident tabbed as racist. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Topeka High School Basketball Coach George “Geo” Lyons started a Change.org petition to...
adastraradio.com
George Earl Sanders, Jr
George Earl Sanders, Jr., 79, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022 at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS. He was born October 3, 1943 in Kansas City, MO, to Drs. George and Caroline Sanders, M.D. George graduated high school in Excelsior Springs, MO. He earned his Masters of Science...
adastraradio.com
David Eugene “Andy” Anderson
David Eugene “Andy” Anderson, 70, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born August 8, 1952, in Quebec, Canada, the son of Herb and Mary Smith Anderson. Andy was a lifelong Lyons resident. He graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1970. Andy worked for 10 years for Lyons Salt and 20 years for Palleton of Kansas, Lyons. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, and a lifetime member of the NRA. Andy was an Eagle Scout leader for many years, where he received many awards and ribbons for his accomplishments. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and conservationist. Andy was known by many for being excellent in everything he did. In 2006, Andy was married to Tana Lane in Lyons. They later divorced. He is survived by his nephews, Doug Radcliffe and wife Tawana of Lyons, KS, and Derek Radcliffe and wife Jamie of Decatur, IL; nieces, Amanda Wilcox of Great Bend, KS, and Genevive Radcliffe of Des Moines, IA; step-children, Dawnita Westover and husband Gene of Augusta, KS, James Lane of Alaska, and Crystal Coberley of New Hampshire; sister, Sarah Radcliffe-Galbrith of Overland Park, KS; seven grandchildren; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews. Andy is preceded in death by his parents. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial donations be given to Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons to help with funeral expenses. The family would like to thank Quivira Transit, Rice County Council on Aging, and the Lyons Police Department for their excellent service. Condolences and memories of Andy may be left at www.birzerfuneralhomes.com.
adastraradio.com
Paul Arthur Hubenett
Paul Arthur Hubenett, 88, of Windom, Kansas, passed away at 11:30 p.m., Monday, December 5th, 2022 at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River, Kansas. Paul was born in Hutchinson, KS on November 18, 1934, a son of Anna Emelie (Johnson) and John A. Hubenett. Paul attended the Stone Corral grade...
adastraradio.com
Bobby L. Ayres
Bobby Lynn Ayres, 78, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born August 7, 1944 in Hutchinson, KS, the son of Bob Evans and Juanita B. (Downing) Jenkins. Bobby worked as a technician for Cessna Aircraft for 44 years. He enjoyed boating, hunting,...
adastraradio.com
Robert Lee Davis
Robert L. “Bob” Davis, 85, of Hutchinson, died December 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan, Hutchinson. He was born December 30, 1936, in Trousdale, KS, to Clayton and Stella (Pflieger) Davis. Bob graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1956, and Hutchinson Community College in 1958. He worked at Alcoa,...
adastraradio.com
Austin L. Havens
Austin L. Havens, 88, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, surrounded by family at McPherson Hospital. He owned & operated Havens Printing and Copy Shop. Austin was born on December 11, 1933, in Cherry, NE, the son of Charles Granison and Lydia Elizabeth (Gotheridge) Havens....
Comments / 0