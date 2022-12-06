ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night. A person walked into United Bank on Orleans Road and gave a note to an employee demanding money just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged three people in an October shooting incident in Williamsburg County. Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte Antwan Green, 20, were charged with first-degree assault and battery, breach of peace and pointing a presenting a firearm. Terell Jermaine Graham,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Suspect arrested in Georgetown Co. armed robbery

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County have made an arrest in an armed robbery on Pawleys Island Thursday night. The armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway around 8 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies arrested 55-year-old Scott Todd, from...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Train derailment blocks N. Charleston road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a train derailment is blocking McMillan Avenue Saturday morning. Officers tweeted the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They say the train is blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Officials say the closure could...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old on Hanover Street in 2019 is on trial. Shannon Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident, is on trial for murder. Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student found with gun at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile student was taken into custody at Summerville High School on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of a gun. Officials with the Summerville Police Department said they received a tip from a student that another juvenile had a gun. The gun was discovered Thursday afternoon and […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
KINGSTREE, SC

