live5news.com
Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night. A person walked into United Bank on Orleans Road and gave a note to an employee demanding money just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. deputy, sheriff face pair of lawsuits after deadly crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a Charleston County deputy hit two people in a fatal crash, the children of the two killed are suing the deputy, along with Sheriff Kristin Graziano and others, in a pair of new lawsuits. On Jan. 3, 2021, 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and...
live5news.com
Man charged with attempting to intimidate witness in upcoming murder trial
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Moncks Corner man is in custody after police say he fired 47 shots at a murder witness he followed home. Josiah Limehouse, 19, faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm into dwelling and witness intimidation in connection to the Nov. 10 incident.
SLED: 3 charged after argument leads to shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced three arrests connected to an October shooting in Kingstree. According to SLED, Jomareon Epps (18), Davonte’ Green (20), and Terell Graham (27) are all facing charges after the three on October 25 confronted an unnamed party at a Kingstree resident and shots were […]
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
live5news.com
3 charged in Williamsburg Co. shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged three people in an October shooting incident in Williamsburg County. Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte Antwan Green, 20, were charged with first-degree assault and battery, breach of peace and pointing a presenting a firearm. Terell Jermaine Graham,...
live5news.com
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
live5news.com
2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
live5news.com
Suspect arrested in Georgetown Co. armed robbery
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County have made an arrest in an armed robbery on Pawleys Island Thursday night. The armed robbery was reported at Paradise Ice Cream on Ocean Highway around 8 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. Deputies arrested 55-year-old Scott Todd, from...
live5news.com
N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
live5news.com
Train derailment blocks N. Charleston road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a train derailment is blocking McMillan Avenue Saturday morning. Officers tweeted the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They say the train is blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Officials say the closure could...
live5news.com
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: Vulnerable adult injured in hit-and-run after escape from state-run facility
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman with intellectual disabilities in the care of the state is now recovering after she was hit by a car, late at night on a Summerville road. Now, her family is asking how that was even possible in the first place. It was sometime between...
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
live5news.com
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
live5news.com
Man on trial for fatal downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old on Hanover Street in 2019 is on trial. Shannon Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident, is on trial for murder. Johnson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Man arrested after disturbing school, fleeing NCPD, crashing on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of acting aggressively towards students and staff at Military Magnet High School then fleeing from police and crashing on I-26. According to the report, Robert Rose was previously a student at Military Magnet. He was visiting Tuesday afternoon […]
live5news.com
Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
Student found with gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile student was taken into custody at Summerville High School on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of a gun. Officials with the Summerville Police Department said they received a tip from a student that another juvenile had a gun. The gun was discovered Thursday afternoon and […]
Williamsburg deputies investigating Nov. 13 shooting in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for information related to a shooting in Kingstree that occurred in November. According to WCSO, deputies responded to Rabbits Foot Loop on Nov. 13 and found a victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital where […]
