Kentucky's Mitch McConnell Voted Against Interracial Marriage & His Wife Is Asian American
The members of the U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to move forward with a federal protection of same-sex and interracial marriage into law. Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was one of the many voters who chose to vote against it. Interestingly, white male Senator McConnell is in an interracial marriage,...
U.S. Senator Considers Defunding Police Who Don’t Enforce Gun Laws
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Senate should consider defunding police departments in states that don’t implement gun laws in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting.Murphy condemned the actions of some Colorado counties that have declared their status as “Second Amendment sanctuaries” to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, arguing they were circumventing state and federal laws. More than half of the state’s counties passed some form of the resolution after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a “red flag” law in 2019, which allowed police to temporarily take away the guns of those who may pose a risk to society. The...
Changing the Richland mushroom cloud, Trump and abortion among Herald letter topics
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 12/06/2022
Ohio Senate GOP to clarify women’s health exemptions on six-week abortion ban
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio Senate Republicans are working to clarify language on the six-week abortion […] The post Ohio Senate GOP to clarify women’s health exemptions on six-week abortion ban appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democratic lawmaker wants to roll back permitless carry in Davidson, Shelby counties
State Sen. London Lamar cited the uptick in violent crime in both counties as a reason for the legislation.
State Rep. Smith prefiles bill to stop teenagers from buying semi-automatic, automatic guns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A number of bills were prefiled in the Missouri House and Senate on Thursday that were related to guns. Legislators started prefiling legislation for the upcoming session on Dec. 1. The 102nd General Assembly will convene Wednesday, Jan. 4. Rep. David Smith (D-Columbia) prefiled legislation Thursday that, if passed, would prohibit The post State Rep. Smith prefiles bill to stop teenagers from buying semi-automatic, automatic guns appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
freightwaves.com
Senate proposes $755 million for truck parking
Senate lawmakers introduced legislation on Thursday that would set aside $755 million in competitive grants over four years to expand much-needed truck parking across the country. The bipartisan Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, co-sponsored by Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., will serve as companion legislation to a...
fox56news.com
Dunbar principal’s administrative leave extended
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Dunbar High School principal Marlon Ball’s administrative leave has been extended, according to his attorney. Ball was placed on administrative leave in early November by Fayette County Public Schools for alleged inappropriate conduct. Ball’s attorney said the leave has been extended by 20...
Area lawmakers continue push for bill to restore pensions to Delphi retirees
WASHINGTON D.C. — Dayton Congressman Mike Turner and other House members sent a letter to House leadership Thursday requesting the House and Senate include the Susan Muffley Act in end of year legislation. The letter was also signed by Ohio Representative Bill Johnson, Indiana Representative Victoria Spartz and two...
Wyden, Merkley introduce scaled back version of River Democracy Act
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, both Oregon Democrats, announced a scaled back version of the River Democracy Act on Tuesday in a move that would apply higher environmental rules to waterways across the state. The original legislation sought to protect 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers and creeks under the...
In election aftermath, Kentucky Supreme Court considers pausing abortion bans
Post-election developments have kept rolling in since last week's midterms, with the Kentucky Supreme Court holding an important hearing about a lawsuit over two state abortion bans − a case that voters' defeat of the proposed Constitutional Amendment 2 ensured could continue. Over in Congress, Sen. Mitch McConnell learned...
Texas court dismisses case against Dr. Alan Braid for violating abortion ban
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A state court has ruled it's dismissing a lawsuit against Dr. Alan Braid, a Texas physician who provided an abortion to a woman in violation of the state's ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy (S.B. 8)."When I provided my patient with the care she needed last year, I was doing my duty as a physician," said Dr. Braid. "It is heartbreaking that Texans still can't get essential health care in their home state and that providers are left afraid to do their jobs. Though we were forced to close our Texas clinic, I will continue serving...
Ohio Senate passes bill to remove power from state school board
(The Center Square) – The Republican-dominated Ohio Senate approved a plan Wednesday that would remove most power for the state Board of Education and place it with the governor. The move comes a little more than a month after Democrats won control of the state board of education in the November general election. “I want to stress that this bill is constituent driven,” Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Toledo, said on the...
South Dakota Democrats recommend Duffy as federal judge
The South Dakota Democratic Party has recommended a judge for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench in Rapid City. Veronica Duffy, 58, has served as a U.S. magistrate judge since 2007, initially in the Western Division of the U.S. District Court of South Dakota. Duffy currently works in the Southern Division, which is headquartered in Sioux Falls.
McCaughey: Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rights
America could finally be on its way to hammering out a truce between advocates for same-sex marriage and religious opponents who want no part of it. It’s a tall order. Congress is the architect of one part of the truce. The Senate is advancing a bill, with bipartisan support, to ensure that a same-sex couple’s marital status and benefits will be secure in all 50 states. The goal is to get it signed into law before Congress adjourns.
WSET
Judge finds Virginia man guilty of charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Two men - one from Virginia, one from Texas - were found guilty on Wednesday in the District of Columbia of felony charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the conduct of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate
The U.S. Senate cleared a hurdle to passing marriage equality, getting more than the 60 senators from both parties needed to avert a filibuster. The post Bill protecting same-sex marriage gains bipartisan support in U.S. Senate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler tears up asking Congress to vote against marriage equality protections
The House of Representatives passed federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage with bipartisan support. The bill passed in the Senate last week. Missouri Representative Vicky Hartzler was emotional as she asked reps to vote ‘no.’
Chattanooga senator wants private school vouchers expanded to Hamilton County
State Sen. Todd Gardenhire, assured that the state’s education savings account program cleared legal hurdles, has filed legislation to expand private school vouchers to the Hamilton County school district. Senate Bill 12 would enable the state program to include qualifying students in districts with at least five schools in the bottom 10% of the state […] The post Chattanooga senator wants private school vouchers expanded to Hamilton County appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WATE
Lawmakers look to 'clarify abortion law
Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. The near-total ban was triggered into effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. Currently, there's growing support to make a change to Tennessee's law and add exceptions. Lawmakers look to ‘clarify abortion law.
